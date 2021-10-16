Jeffrey Epstein Thought He Could Escape Sex Traffic Charges By Giving Dirt On Presidents, Book Claims

Alamy

Jeffrey Epstein believed he could escape his sex trafficking charges by turning on former US presidents, according to a new book.

The late convicted sex offender and paedophile reportedly thought the Justice Department, under the purview of Donald Trump at the time of his arrest, wanted him to ‘flip and reveal the secrets of Bill Clinton’, for which they would have eased his charges.

Advert 10

Epstein had been arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York in July 2019. He was found dead in his jail cell a month later, with medical examiners ruling it a suicide.

Alamy

In Michael Wolff’s Too Famous: The Rich, the Powerful, the Wishful, the Damned, the Notorious – Twenty Years of Columns, Essays and Reporting, he claims Epstein also thought federal prosecutors investigating Trump would have helped him if he had any dirt on the POTUS, MailOnline reports.

‘Even in this climate’ there was a ‘deal to be made’, Epstein reportedly thought in the months leading to his arrest and death.

Advert 10

Amid the public furore over allegations against Epstein, the billionaire was also considering an interview with Rachel Maddow and Gayle King to change the perception of him.

Alamy

However, Epstein was said to be particularly ‘flippant’ about his sex crimes, believing himself similar to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution at massage parlours in 2019, though the charges were later dropped. ‘Bob gets dinner out, I get take-in,’ he said, according to Wolff.

While Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in 2008, he foresaw two ‘likely scenarios’ for his 2019 arrest, Wolff claims.

Advert 10

‘The White House, through the Justice Department, was looking to press a longtime Republican obsession, and Trump ace-in-the-hole, and get Epstein to flip and reveal the sex secrets of Bill Clinton. Trump, if he was obsessed with Clinton, which he was, was also obsessed with what Epstein knew about Clinton,’ the book reads.

The other was New York prosecutors arresting him to ‘pressure him to flip on Trump’. There is no evidence of either scenario.