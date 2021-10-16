unilad
Advert

Jeffrey Epstein Thought He Could Escape Sex Traffic Charges By Giving Dirt On Presidents, Book Claims

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Oct 2021 10:27
Jeffrey Epstein Thought He Could Escape Sex Traffic Charges By Giving Dirt On PresidentsAlamy

Jeffrey Epstein believed he could escape his sex trafficking charges by turning on former US presidents, according to a new book. 

The late convicted sex offender and paedophile reportedly thought the Justice Department, under the purview of Donald Trump at the time of his arrest, wanted him to ‘flip and reveal the secrets of Bill Clinton’, for which they would have eased his charges.

Advert

Epstein had been arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York in July 2019. He was found dead in his jail cell a month later, with medical examiners ruling it a suicide.

Jeffrey Epstein (Alamy)Alamy

In Michael Wolff’s Too Famous: The Rich, the Powerful, the Wishful, the Damned, the Notorious – Twenty Years of Columns, Essays and Reporting, he claims Epstein also thought federal prosecutors investigating Trump would have helped him if he had any dirt on the POTUS, MailOnline reports.

‘Even in this climate’ there was a ‘deal to be made’, Epstein reportedly thought in the months leading to his arrest and death.

Advert

Amid the public furore over allegations against Epstein, the billionaire was also considering an interview with Rachel Maddow and Gayle King to change the perception of him.

Jeffrey Epstein. (Alamy)Alamy

However, Epstein was said to be particularly ‘flippant’ about his sex crimes, believing himself similar to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution at massage parlours in 2019, though the charges were later dropped. ‘Bob gets dinner out, I get take-in,’ he said, according to Wolff.

While Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in 2008, he foresaw two ‘likely scenarios’ for his 2019 arrest, Wolff claims.

Advert

‘The White House, through the Justice Department, was looking to press a longtime Republican obsession, and Trump ace-in-the-hole, and get Epstein to flip and reveal the sex secrets of Bill Clinton. Trump, if he was obsessed with Clinton, which he was, was also obsessed with what Epstein knew about Clinton,’ the book reads.

The other was New York prosecutors arresting him to ‘pressure him to flip on Trump’. There is no evidence of either scenario.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray
News

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray

Conservative MP Sir David Amess Dies Aged 69 Following Fatal Stabbing
News

Conservative MP Sir David Amess Dies Aged 69 Following Fatal Stabbing

Machine Gun Kelly Targeted With Bottles And Branches During Festival
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Targeted With Bottles And Branches During Festival

You Season 3 Is Now On Netflix
Film and TV

You Season 3 Is Now On Netflix

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, no-article-matching, US

Credits

MailOnline

  1. MailOnline

    EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein believed he could make a deal to dodge sex trafficking charges by giving up dirt on Trump or Clinton after his 2019 arrest - and discussed ways to restore his image with Steve Bannon and Israeli PM Ehud Barak, book claims

 