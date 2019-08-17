Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy Officially Rules His Death A Suicide

PA

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy has officially ruled his death to be a suicide.

The medical examiner’s office has stated an autopsy and other evidence confirmed the 66-year-old disgraced financier died by suicide at the New York Metropolitan correctional center (MCC), where he had been awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Information about broken bones in Epstein’s neck had led to speculation and conspiracy theories, with some suggesting his death had been a homicide, despite the US Bureau of Prisons having declared his death to be an ‘apparent suicide’.

As reported by The Guardian, Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, said the autopsy had concluded the cause of death to be suicide by hanging.

An official report on the death of the billionaire sex offender will reportedly be disclosed on Friday, according to The Guardian.

Following Epstein’s death, there was widespread speculation he had been murdered in order to prevent him from potentially implicating other high profile individuals in his crimes.

However, as reported by The New York Times, New York City’s chief medical examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson has ruled out the possibility of foul play following a ‘careful review of all investigative information’.

Three of Epstein’s lawyers, Martin G. Weinberg, Reid Weingarten and Michael Miller, have challenged the findings of the medical examiner’s office and will reportedly now conduct their own investigation.

As reported by The New York Times, the three lawyers have made the following statement:

We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner, We will have a more complete response in the coming days.

Anyone following the Jeffrey Epstein story wont be surprised to learn Epstein was found dead in his maximum security cell this morning. “Suicide” is not justice: The investigation must continue. The victims need our support. Truth and justice must prevail. #epsteinDead — Matthew Davis 🇺🇸 (@ImMatthew_Davis) August 10, 2019

As reported by BBC News, The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into how Epstein was able to die at the high security MCC, with Attorney General William Barr claiming ‘serious irregularities’ had been discovered at the facility.

Following Epstein’s death on August 10, two prison guards were suspended and one warden temporarily reassigned from MCC, according to BBC News. This action comes after reports that 30-minute checks had not been improperly carried out by staff at MCC’s Special Housing Unit.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported guards had allegedly fallen asleep on the night Epstein died.

One of the guards had reportedly been working a fifth straight day of overtime shifts, while another had been forced to work mandatory overtime.

