Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Has Left Many Thinking It’s A Conspiracy

The internet is rife with conspiracy theories after news of Jeffrey Epstein’s death was released.

This morning it was revealed the former wealthy banker had been found dead in his prison Manhattan Correction Center cell by alleged suicide.

His death comes just two weeks after Epstein was put on suicide watch after he was found almost unconscious in his prison cell with injuries to his neck, prompting questions over how he could have been left alone when he should have been on suicide watch.

The nature and timing of the 66-year-old convicted pedophile’s death has prompted widespread speculation over whether there could have been some foul play at work.

The multimillionaire financer was being held without bail pending trial on child sex-trafficking charges.

In 2005, the Palm Police began investigating Epstein after a parent complained that he’d molested her 14-year-old daughter. Eventually, the banker pleaded guilty and was convicted of soliciting a prostitute and procuring an under-18 girl for prostitution in a Florida court in 2008.

He served 13-months in custody with work release as part of an arranged plea deal, where federal officers identified as many as 36 young girls had been molested.

Epstein was busted again on July 6 when he was accused of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, however faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Now, the curious people of social media have begun questioning whether those powerful people he had information on could’ve had something to do with his death.

EPSTEIN FACTS 1) He told a journalist that for years he and Trump were "best friends"

2) He told a journalist he underwrote Trump's purchase of Mar-a-Lago

3) An associate told a journalist that Trump *went to Epstein's home* on 12/24/17

4) There are signs he managed cash for MBS — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 10, 2019

One suspicious twitter-user wrote:

Jeffrey Epstein died of an ‘apparent suicide’. He was under suicide watch. He was monitored 24/7. NEVER underestimate the power of powerful people, over other powerful people, to deceive powerless people.

Many people called ‘bullsh*t’ on his alleged suicide on Twitter:

Hey, did Jeffrey Epstein commit suicide? He was on suicide watch. Impossible. was he murdered by his rich and powerful freinds? — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) August 10, 2019

Didn’t Jeffrey Epstein already try to kill himself in jail once before? If so, why wasn’t he on suicide watch under 24-hour surveillance? #EpsteinSuicide pic.twitter.com/wzIDFuUdRw — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) August 10, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein somehow committed suicide despite being under suicide watch… hmmmpic.twitter.com/QsfXdyyWgj — abbie🌻 (@absinners) August 10, 2019

When you turn on the news and see "JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS DEAD FROM APPARENT SUICIDE" … pic.twitter.com/g4myG7Nw00 — Rob Jakatt (@jab_rokatt) August 10, 2019

It’s now reported Epstein was found dead in his cell on Saturday, August 10.

