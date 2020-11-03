Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous Palm Beach House Set For Demolition

Corcoran Group

The former home of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will soon be torn down.

Todd Michael Glaser, a real estate developer from Florida, says he has signed a contract to purchase the property and land from the Epstein estate.

Once the deal is finalised in December, he says the whole compound will be demolished in favour of building a 14,000-square-foot mansion, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The property will be forever remembered as the infamous location where the American financier committed countless sex crimes against young women and underage girls.

In July, Epstein’s former Palm Beach home went up for sale for $21.9 million. Unsurprisingly, there was no interest in a multi-million dollar investment many deemed a poisonous place. It sits on the waterfront, just a mile away from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

However, after some negotiation, Glaser was able to acquire it at the knockdown price of $18 million. That’s still a hell of a lot of money to fork over for an address that will struggle to sell in the future, but the intent here is to create a fresh start.

With the former home of the convicted sex offender all but gone, the developer is hopeful a brand new home will allow future investors to look beyond what happened there.

Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In His Cell PA

In the same month the home originally went on sale, vandals spray-painted ‘Gone but not forgiven’ onto its fence.

July also saw Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, arrested in the pursuit of a conviction for her alleged role in sex trafficking and assistance in her former partner’s abuse of young girls. She is currently in jail and awaiting trial.

Earlier this year, the documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich streamed on Netflix, where the predator’s crimes, as well as his past, were put under the microscope. The doc spends a fair portion recounting the horrifying accounts of what took place there, with the rest delving into what happened on his private island.

The development comes more than a year after Epstein was found dead in his prison cell while on suicide watch.