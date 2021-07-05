Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous Ranch Is Now On The Market And It’s Extortionate

PA Images

A sprawling estate formerly owned by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been put up for sale at an eye-watering price.

The Zorro Ranch in New Mexico is one of several properties owned by the late billionaire, and has the questionable distinction of being the only one of his estates that was not raided by the FBI as part of the investigation into Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking crimes.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Zorro Ranch – a massive 30,000 sq ft mansion sat on 8,000 acres of land – is being listed for $27.5 million (£20 million) with proceeds expected to go to his estate. Much of the money is expected to ultimately go towards compensation to Epstein’s victims, with his estate so far having paid $140 million to the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program.

Images posted to Realtor.com show off a sprawling estate that looks more like a small town, including airstrip, plane hangar, tennis court, swimming pools and multiple guesthouses. However behind the glamour lies a particularly distressing past, with multiple underage girls understood to have been trafficked to the property, where they were raped by Epstein and his guests.

Among the victims was Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged that the Zorro Ranch was where she was flown to meet with Prince Andrew in 2001.

In unsealed court documents, Giuffre claimed that she spent two days alone with the prince at the ranch, during which time her ‘job was to entertain him endlessly, whether that meant having to bestow him my body during an erotic massage or take him horseback riding’.

Prince Andrew confirmed having stayed at a number of Epstein’s properties during his notorious Newsnight interview in 2019, but was not asked about the Zorro Ranch.