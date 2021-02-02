Jenna Jameson Claims Marilyn Manson Fantasized About Burning Her Alive PA Images

Former porn star Jenna Jameson Bitton says Marilyn Manson fantasized about burning her alive.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, has been the subject of multiple accusations of abuse following Evan Rachel Wood’s first named statement yesterday, February 1. The Westworld actor wrote, ‘He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.’

Among other testimonies, Bitton recalled a brief affair with Manson in 1997 while unhappily married to Brad Armstrong, and how he acted back then.

Jenna Jameson PA Images

The 46-year-old said she left him before he could inflict similar damage alleged by other women, but also described their relationship as ‘odd’, as per an interview with the MailOnline.

Bitton, who uses her partner Leon Bitton’s last name, said, ‘We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive. Sexually he liked to bite, and it was disconcerting. He is a lot. To say the least.’

She added, ‘Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like… goodbye Brian. Also the bruises from him biting me weren’t fun.’

Marilyn Manson PA Images

After their split, Bitton said, ‘He was fine. He moved right on. I’m sure he had a lot of choices at that time. It was during his prime.’

Also speaking in the book How to Make Love Like a Porn Star: A Cautionary Tale, Bitton discussed Manson’s ‘vampiric’ fetish for sucking on the underside of her arm, later asking to cuddle, which she refused.

She added, ‘But the more I got to know him, the weirder he became. He would talk about wanting to see girls f*ck prosthetic limbs or sucking Twiggy’s d*ck, (and I’d never be able to tell to what degree he was joking and to what degree he was serious).’

Evan Rachel Wood PA Images

In Wood’s statement, the 33-year-old explained, ‘I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.’

In a now-deleted post, Ashley Walters also wrote on Instagram, ‘As we all struggled, as survivors do, to get on with our lives, I’d keep hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences. It became clear the abuse he’s caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others. Brian Warner needs to be held accountable.’

