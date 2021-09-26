Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Reunite For Murder Mystery 2

entertainment-Recovered-Recovered-Recovered-Recovered.jpg Netflix/Alamy

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, everyone’s favourite dynamic duo, will be reprising their role as a married couple in a sequel to Netflix’s Murder Mystery.

Aniston and Sandler confirmed their attachment to the project, Murder Mystery 2, at the streaming platform’s Tudum event.

Murder Mystery was named Netflix’s most popular title in 2019, gaining the most views of any movie released on the platform that year.

The crime flick broke records and was streamed a staggering 30,869,863 times within three days.

Netflix

The first film centred on a New York cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston) heading to Europe in a bid to rekindle their relationship. Instead, they wind up being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. Dream holiday, right?

Anniston and Sandler teased fans about a potential sequel by joking about going to dinner together.

Anniston said that the pair should get ‘multiple dinners’, to which Sandler responded, ‘Jennifer the last time we did that, a lot of people died,’ referencing the first film.

The full clip was posted by a fan on Twitter:

Fans of the film were delighted, and if the first is anything to go by, the sequel could break records.

Netflix

While the plot of the sequel is still to be revealed, Netflix has officially confirmed its release, stating, ‘Grab your passport because Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are returning for another international adventure full of intrigue and hijinks.’

Netflix also revealed a number of release dates at the festival, for the latest instalment of popular titles including The Crown, Emily in Paris and The Witcher.

