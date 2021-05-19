Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals Whether Ross And Rachel Were On A Break

Warner Bros./HBO Max

Back in 1997, Ross and Rachel decided they should ‘just take a break’ from their relationship, and thus began a debate that has been ongoing for what is now more than two decades.

The episode itself, titled ‘The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break’, makes it pretty clear the couple are on a break, and it’s actually Rachel herself who suggests the idea, saying they should have ‘a break from us’ before Ross storms out of the apartment and proceeds to sleep with another woman.

Advert 10

Over the remaining seasons of Friends, the idea of whether Ross and Rachel were on a break became a point of contention between the two characters, but ahead of the highly anticipated cast reunion, actor Jennifer Aniston has finally had her say on the matter.

Check out her opinion in the trailer below:

Loading…

Although Rachel is the one to suggest the break, she and Ross appear to have had different ideas of what that meant. Ross, evidently, felt that it meant he could hook up with someone else. Rachel, on the other hand, did not.

Advert 10

It seems Aniston disagrees with her character’s opinion, however, as the new trailer for the upcoming reunion sees an interview ask all six friends whether the two characters were on a break.

Without hesitation, Aniston says ‘yes’, and most of the friends agree, despite them being reluctant to take sides on the matter in the show. Aniston’s ‘yes’ is echoed by Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow, but Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the series, isn’t so sure.

Warner Bros.

LeBlanc’s character developed feelings for Rachel later in the iconic series, and it seems the actor himself is angry at Ross’ decision to betray Rachel and sleep with the ‘girl from the copy place,’ as he calls ‘bullsh*t’ in response to the question.

Advert 10

Though Aniston has provided the definitive answer many fans have been looking for all this time, I’ve no doubt there will still be some people who relate to Rachel’s reaction to the situation, especially through inevitable rewatches of the series in the future.

Still, the actor’s bombshell opinion on Ross and Rachel’s relationship does a great job of sparking excitement for the release of the cast’s reunion, as it looks like we’ll get to hear all about their thoughts and opinions on various aspects of the show where they ‘became best friends’.

Friends: The Reunion is set to stream on HBO Max on May 29.