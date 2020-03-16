Jennifer Lawrence Fan, 23, Arrested For Gaining Entry To The Actor’s Los Angeles Home

jennifer lawrence home intruder 1 PA Images

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after gaining entry into Jennifer Lawrence’s home in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Police say the intruder, who is reportedly a fan of the actor, walked straight into her house on Sunday, March 15, at around 9:15pm with the intent of meeting Lawrence.

The 29-year-old Hollywood A-lister was reportedly at home at the time of the incident, but her security team stepped in straight away and stopped the woman before she reached Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence PA Images

Law enforcement sources informed TMZ the actor’s security team immediately called the police and the woman was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing. It is unknown if Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maroney, was home at the time of the intrusion. The 23-year-old was apparently able to gain entry as, according to reports, the doors were not locked.

Lawrence bought her current home for a reported $8 million in 2014, with the house’s former owners including Jessica Simpson and Ellen DeGeneres – not at the same time, of course. Some of her A-list neighbours include Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

The 5,500-square-foot home, which is located in the exclusive gated community of the Hills of Beverly, has five large bedrooms and five-and-a-half (we can only guess what the half is for) bathrooms.

The house also has an incredible garden, complete with pond and lap pool, and a makeup and hair station which doubles as a massive walk-in wardrobe.

jennifer lawrence garden Hilton & Hyland

Lawrence, who was named the world’s highest-paid actress by Forbes in 2015 and 2016, is known for her roles in The Hunger Games, X-Men, and Silver Linings Playbook.

She previously lived in New York, but now spends most of her time in her Los Angeles home, prompting the sale of her $12 million Manhattan penthouse apartment.

At the top of a 30-storey building, the three-bedroom apartment boasts views of the entire New York City skyline, with a rooftop terrace providing the perfect place to sit and look at the view.

The Manhattan apartment also has a built-in ping-pong table, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor kitchen, while the building offers a lap pool, sauna, steam room, and fitness centre.

Jennifer Lawrence PA Images

The actor had bought the apartment on the Upper East Side for $15.6 million in 2016, so looks set to lose almost $4 million in the proceedings.

Lawrence had originally listed the home at $15.45 million last year, but when a buyer failed to materialise she cut the price to $14.25, and then later to $12 million. Now, a buyer has finally expressed interest in the property.

Hopefully Jennifer isn’t too shaken up by the home intrusion and the woman responsible has been apprehended.