Jensen Ackles Shares Touching Instagram Post On Final Day Filming Supernatural
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has shared a touching tribute on Instagram on the show’s final day of filming.
The hit show first aired back in 2005 and has an impressive 15 seasons and 320 episodes under its belt.
Ackles stars as lead character Dean Winchester alongside Jared Padalecki who plays his on-screen brother Sam Winchester. The two hunt for demons, ghosts and other supernatural beings following in their father’s footsteps.
Now, after 15 years of filming, Ackles took to Instagram yesterday, September 11, to give an emotional goodbye to the show.
The 42-year-old actor wrote:
Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported…you will never understand my great appreciation for you. “Thank you” doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words.
I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days…including today. I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form…we are in the middle of “nowhere” and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned.
Other celebrities commented on the post explaining how much they were going to miss the show.
One Tree Hill actor Hilarie Burton wrote, ‘Love love love you guys. You Winchester boys are legends and gentlemen.’ Meanwhile, artist Kode Abdo (aka Bosslogic) commented, ‘These are not sad tears…….. Yes….. Yes they are.’
Fellow Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki also took to Instagram to acknowledge his last day filming saying that his head was ‘spinning’ from it.
Padalecki said:
Well, here goes… I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester.
Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours.
It’s definitely been felt.
I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo
Sugar Rush host and baker Candace Nelson commented, ‘You’re amazing!!!! Congrats!!! And so so handsome in that’, while Clean Break actor Adam Fergus simply dubbed Padalecki a ‘legend’.
Supernatural will sorely be missed by the cast, crew and its fans.
Topics: Film and TV, Instagram, Jared Padalecki, Jenson Ackles, Now, supernatural, TV
CreditsJenson Ackles/Instagram and 1 other
Jenson Ackles/Instagram
Jared Padalecki/Instagram