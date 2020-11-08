Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Dies Aged 80 Of Pancreatic Cancer

Alex Trebek PA Images

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has passed away aged 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The iconic presenter announced he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he passed away today, November 8, surrounded by friends and family.

Advert 10

The official Jeopardy! Twitter account confirmed the news, saying that Trebek passed away peacefully at his home early this morning. The account also thanked the host for what he brought to the show.

Trebek began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984 and recently started his 37th season of the show. He was signed on to host through until 2022.

When he announced he had cancer, Trebek made light of the situation as he joked that he had to make it through because ‘under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!’

Advert 10

Alex Trebek PA Images

Trebek started chemotherapy after his diagnosis, but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his beloved game show for a full year, despite experiencing ‘massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on’.

According to TMZ, Trebek said he carried on fighting because he realised giving up on life would be a betrayal to his wife, God and other cancer patients.

Tributes have already started flooding in for the host, with one person who appeared on Jeopardy! saying Trebek made the experience ‘truly memorable with his kindness, good humor and infectious love of the trivia game with all its intricacies.’

Advert 10

They added: ‘Saddened to learn of his passing. Rest well Mr. Trebek.’

Another social media user credited Trebek with making Jeopardy! ‘iconic’, saying that ‘no one could host the game show like him’.

Advert 10

Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this tough time. Rest in peace.