unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Dies Aged 80 Of Pancreatic Cancer

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Nov 2020 17:32
Alex TrebekAlex TrebekPA Images

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has passed away aged 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. 

The iconic presenter announced he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he passed away today, November 8, surrounded by friends and family.

Advert

The official Jeopardy! Twitter account confirmed the news, saying that Trebek passed away peacefully at his home early this morning. The account also thanked the host for what he brought to the show.

Trebek began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984 and recently started his 37th season of the show. He was signed on to host through until 2022.

When he announced he had cancer, Trebek made light of the situation as he joked that he had to make it through because ‘under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!’

Advert
Alex TrebekAlex TrebekPA Images

Trebek started chemotherapy after his diagnosis, but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his beloved game show for a full year, despite experiencing ‘massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on’.

According to TMZ, Trebek said he carried on fighting because he realised giving up on life would be a betrayal to his wife, God and other cancer patients.

Tributes have already started flooding in for the host, with one person who appeared on Jeopardy! saying Trebek made the experience ‘truly memorable with his kindness, good humor and infectious love of the trivia game with all its intricacies.’

Advert

They added: ‘Saddened to learn of his passing. Rest well Mr. Trebek.’

Another social media user credited Trebek with making Jeopardy! ‘iconic’, saying that ‘no one could host the game show like him’.

Advert

Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this tough time. Rest in peace.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
Animals

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won
News

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign
Celebrity

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again
News

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Cancer

Credits

TMZ

  1. TMZ

    ALEX TREBEK DEAD AT 80

 