Jeremy Clarkson Universally Slammed For Making ‘Creepy’ And ‘Weird’ Comment About Greta Thunberg

by : Shola Lee on : 09 Nov 2021 15:10
Jeremy Clarkson Universally Slammed For Making 'Creepy' And 'Weird' Comment About Greta ThunbergAlamy

Jeremy Clarkson has been slammed for making ‘creepy’ comments about climate activist Greta Thunberg in his Column for The Sunday Times.

Thunberg joined hundreds at a rally in Glasgow following the COP26 summit, where world leaders, journalists and other delegates gathered last week in an effort to cut greenhouse gases.

The climate activist ridiculed those inside the conference, where President Joe Biden supposedly fell asleep earlier this week. Thunberg argued that ‘change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership’.

Greta Thunberg (Alamy)Alamy

She continued to address crowds at the rally, going on to criticise leaders for ‘pretending to take our future seriously, pretending to take the present seriously’. Her chants at the rally were met with support across the globe, with one, in particular, going viral: ‘you can shove your climate crisis up your a***’.

However, the Swedish activist was not met with support from everyone, including Clarkson.

Jeremy Clarkson (Alamy)Alamy

Clarkson, who is frequently involved in controversy, has since been involved with a string of shows on Amazon Prime and regularly contributes to The Sunday Times.

In his most recent article, Clarkson ridiculed the teen, stating: ‘she has no knowledge of how the world works, no manners and no letters after her name’. While this is an odd point to make for a man who regularly points out the uselessness of standardised testing, he continued his argument.

It was Clarkson’s next line that sparked controversy: 

Instead of going to school, she’s been busy sailing round the world so she can be mardy and abusive to grown-ups. What she needs is a smacked bottom.

Readers did not react well to these comments, taking to Twitter to share, with one user writing: ‘Middle aged white men using column inches to have pops at a young girl who is concerned about the environment is just f*cking weird’.

Meanwhile, others went on to highlight that it was Gender Day at COP26 and for women and girls to continue to raise their voices in spite of comments like Clarkson’s.

Clarkson also went on to brand Thunberg a ‘Swedish doom goblin’ later in the article.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

