Jeremy Paxman Announces He Has Parkinson’s Disease
University Challenge host Jeremy Paxman has announced he has Parkinson’s disease and is currently receiving treatment.
The television presenter, who is 71 years old, announced the news in a statement today, May 21, in which he confirmed his diagnosis.
He explained he is receiving ‘excellent treatment’, and assured that his symptoms are ‘currently mild’.
Brits are used to seeing Paxman appear on screen to quiz determined university students on a range of tough subjects, and the host has assured everyone that he doesn’t plan on giving up the role any time soon.
He said:
I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they’ll have me and have written about my diagnosis in more detail for the June issue of the marvellous Saga Magazine.
I will not be making any further comment.
Paxman began his career in the media in 1972, when he joined the BBC’s graduate trainee programme and worked in local radio. Over the years, he has taken on duties for the investigative programme Panorama as well as the Six O’Clock News and BBC One’s Breakfast Time.
He became the presenter of University Challenge in 1994, and his continued appearances make him the longest-serving current quizmaster on television in the UK.
Parkinson’s disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain, and is characterised by three main symptoms, namely involuntary shaking, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read