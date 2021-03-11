Jess Phillips Reads List Of 118 Women Killed By Men In Last Year

In this place, we count what we care about. We count the vaccines done, the number of people on benefits, we rule or oppose based on a count and we obsessively track that data. We love to count data of our own popularity. However, we don’t currently count dead women.

No government study is done into the patterns every year of the data of victims of domestic abuse who are killed, die by suicide or die suddenly. Dead women is a thing we’ve all just accepted as part of our daily lives. Dead women is just one of those things. Killed women are not vanishingly rare. Killed women are common.