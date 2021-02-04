Jewish Hackers Infiltrate Ku Klux Klan Website And Expose Members List PA/Pexels

A group of anti-fascist Israeli Jewish hackers infiltrated a Ku Klux Klan website and exposed its members.

The website belonged to the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a South Carolina group affiliated with the white supremacist organisation that believes the ‘White, Anglo-Saxon, Germanic and kindred people to be God’s true, literal Children of Israel,’ and that ‘America was founded as a White nation’.

Advert 10

Originally, the homepage boasted domestic terrorist imagery and information on how to join the KKK – then came the hackers.

Jewish Hackers Infiltrate Ku Klux Klan Website And Expose Members List jewishantifa.com

The anti-fascist collective, known as Hayalim Almonim (Hebrew for Anonymous Soldiers), upended the website, placing a messages on it that read ‘Shabbat Shalom! Goodnight White Pride!’ and ‘Jewish Solidarity With All Oppressed Peoples’ and ‘Never Again’.

The hackers also took the names, photos – including images of cross burnings – and personal information of many of the organisation’s members, proceeding to upload them to the website jewishantifa.com, where you can browse through their emails and other data.

Advert 10

In a statement to The Jerusalem Post, the collective said: ‘Our objective is to strike terror into the hearts of the enemies of humanity. Neo-Nazi and other white supremacist groups believe that Jews have an all-seeing eye. Our desire is to make their fantasies a reality, and exploit their conspiracy theories as a form of psychological warfare.’

They added: ‘We want them to know, wherever they are in the world that will find them and expose them. We will destroy their lives. And we will bathe in their tears, and mock at the gnashing of their teeth. There is nowhere that is beyond our reach.’

man staring at computer screen Pixabay

On the frontpage of the hackers’ website, you’ll find a photo of Kevin James Smith, the alleged ‘imperial kaliff’ of the Patriotic Brigade Knights, also a registered sex offender after molesting a child in 1995. You’ll also see a list of emails which requested an application to join the group.

Advert 10

The hackers explained how it was one of the fastest growing KKK groups across the US, said to have been active in 17 different states. The site was also being used to ‘clandestinely communicate with the cells in other states’ as well as ‘soliciting membership fees, recruiting and selling Nazi t-shirts’.

They wrote: ‘But now, the Klan has been unhooded. Any Klansmen reading this, we know who you are, and we are coming for you. We never forgive, never forget, and never stop coming.’