unilad
Advert

Jewish Hackers Infiltrate Ku Klux Klan Website And Expose Members List

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 Feb 2021 14:26
Jewish Hackers Infiltrate Ku Klux Klan Website And Expose Members ListJewish Hackers Infiltrate Ku Klux Klan Website And Expose Members ListPA/Pexels

A group of anti-fascist Israeli Jewish hackers infiltrated a Ku Klux Klan website and exposed its members.

The website belonged to the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a South Carolina group affiliated with the white supremacist organisation that believes the ‘White, Anglo-Saxon, Germanic and kindred people to be God’s true, literal Children of Israel,’ and that ‘America was founded as a White nation’.

Advert

Originally, the homepage boasted domestic terrorist imagery and information on how to join the KKK – then came the hackers.

Jewish Hackers Infiltrate Ku Klux Klan Website And Expose Members ListJewish Hackers Infiltrate Ku Klux Klan Website And Expose Members Listjewishantifa.com

The anti-fascist collective, known as Hayalim Almonim (Hebrew for Anonymous Soldiers), upended the website, placing a messages on it that read ‘Shabbat Shalom! Goodnight White Pride!’ and ‘Jewish Solidarity With All Oppressed Peoples’ and ‘Never Again’.

The hackers also took the names, photos – including images of cross burnings – and personal information of many of the organisation’s members, proceeding to upload them to the website jewishantifa.com, where you can browse through their emails and other data.

Advert

In a statement to The Jerusalem Post, the collective said: ‘Our objective is to strike terror into the hearts of the enemies of humanity. Neo-Nazi and other white supremacist groups believe that Jews have an all-seeing eye. Our desire is to make their fantasies a reality, and exploit their conspiracy theories as a form of psychological warfare.’

They added: ‘We want them to know, wherever they are in the world that will find them and expose them. We will destroy their lives. And we will bathe in their tears, and mock at the gnashing of their teeth. There is nowhere that is beyond our reach.’

man staring at computer screenman staring at computer screenPixabay

On the frontpage of the hackers’ website, you’ll find a photo of Kevin James Smith, the alleged ‘imperial kaliff’ of the Patriotic Brigade Knights, also a registered sex offender after molesting a child in 1995. You’ll also see a list of emails which requested an application to join the group.

Advert

The hackers explained how it was one of the fastest growing KKK groups across the US, said to have been active in 17 different states. The site was also being used to ‘clandestinely communicate with the cells in other states’ as well as ‘soliciting membership fees, recruiting and selling Nazi t-shirts’.

They wrote: ‘But now, the Klan has been unhooded. Any Klansmen reading this, we know who you are, and we are coming for you. We never forgive, never forget, and never stop coming.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse After Courts Can’t Find Him
News

Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse After Courts Can’t Find Him

Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations
News

Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Shares Video Of $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Shares Video Of $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

The Weeknd Finally Explains Why He Wore Face Bandages And Botox Prosthetics
Celebrity

The Weeknd Finally Explains Why He Wore Face Bandages And Botox Prosthetics

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Hackers, kkk, US

Credits

The Jerusalem Post and 1 other

  1. The Jerusalem Post

    Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

  2. jewishantifa.com

    GOODNIGHT WHITE PRIDE

 