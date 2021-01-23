Jill Biden Delivered Cookies To National Guard Troops During Surprise Visit To US Capitol PA

America’s new First Lady took time out of her official duties at the White House to deliver a sweet surprise to National Guard troops outside the US Capitol yesterday afternoon.

Laden with a basket full of cookies that had been individually wrapped with blue, red and white ribbons, Jill Biden thanked the officers for their recent work in defending the Capitol during the January 6 riots.

‘I know you left your home states. I just wanted to come today to say thank you to all of you for keeping me and my family safe,’ she said.

‘The White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies,’ she added.

Noting that her late son, Beau Biden, had also served in the National Guard, she said, ‘The National Guard will always hold a special place in the hearts of all the Bidens.’

‘Our son Beau was Delaware Army National Guard. He served for a year in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. So I’m a National Guard mom and when I saw … all that you’ve done and you left your home states and you’ve come here … I just wanted to say thanks from President Biden and my entire family,’ she continued.

In her first official event since taking on her new role, Jill, a teacher herself, held a virtual meeting with educators across the country to show appreciation of their hard work throughout the ongoing pandemic.

‘I couldn’t wait one more day to have this meeting,’ she said opening the event, ‘because I have never felt prouder of our profession. In this pandemic, educators have shown heroic commitment to their students.’

During the meeting, she promised the president would be scaling up coronavirus testing in schools, and providing funding to state and local governments to secure teaching jobs. Additionally, she said the new administration would make it a priority to address racial economic disparities that impact education.