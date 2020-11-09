unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Jill Biden Will Be America’s First FLOTUS To Have Full-Time Job

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 09 Nov 2020 10:57
Jill Biden Will Be America's First FLOTUS To Have Full-Time JobJill Biden Will Be America's First FLOTUS To Have Full-Time JobJill Biden/Twitter/PA

Jill Biden will become the first ever First Lady of the United States to have a full-time job while serving in office.

The 69-year-old, who married President-elect Joe Biden in 1977, is a university professor at the Northern Virginia Community College, where she intends to carry on teaching for the next four years.

Advert

With a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees and a doctorate of education under her belt, Jill has no plans to stop teaching anytime soon, according to reports in USA Today.

Jill Biden Would Be America's First FLOTUS To Have Full-Time JobJill Biden Would Be America's First FLOTUS To Have Full-Time JobPA Images

Katherine Jellison, a historian of first-ladies, told the publication:

She will really be bringing the role of first lady into the 21st century.

Americans have historically wanted their first ladies to be in the White House and at the president’s side whenever possible.

Maybe the time has come when Americans will be more accepting of the idea that a president’s wife can simultaneously be a first lady and a working professional.

Advert

Biden has always spoken publicly about her devotion to her profession, recently tweeting: ‘Teaching is not what I do. It’s who I am.’

She carried on with her role through the eight years her husband assumed office as Vice President to Barack Obama, and made it clear she intended to continue, even before the Democrats’ recent victory.

‘If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach. I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession,’ she told CBS in August.

Advert

She did, however, take a break from her post in recent months, so she could support her husband and Kamala Harris while on the long and gruelling campaign trail.

‘He’s always supported my career, and this is a critical time for me to support him because, you know, I want change,’ she explained to CNN.

Jill Biden Would Be America's First FLOTUS To Have Full-Time JobJill Biden Would Be America's First FLOTUS To Have Full-Time JobPA Images

Of course, there’s no set rule on the role the FLOTUS should play in the White House, and it has varied over a recent years. Michelle Obama headed up the Let’s Move campaign, designed to promote healthy lifestyles for children, while Melania Trump has been running the Be Best campaign, which looks at the emotional and social wellbeing of young children in America.

Advert

During her post as second woman, Jill used her clout to campaign for a cause close to her heart – free education.

‘I defined that role the way I wanted it to be. I would still work on all the same issues. Education would be right up there, and military families. I’d travel all over this country trying to get free community college,’ she told Vogue.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
Animals

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory Speech Was The First Ever To Acknowledge Trans People
News

Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory Speech Was The First Ever To Acknowledge Trans People

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won
News

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign
Celebrity

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Joe Biden, Now, US Election, White House

Credits

USA Today and 3 others

  1. USA Today

    Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her ‘Professor FLOTUS’

  2. CBS

    Dr. Jill Biden on family, teaching, loss and levity

  3. CNN

    Jill Biden responds to Sanders attack on her husband: 'I don't like it that Democrats attack other Democrats'

  4. Vogue

    Jill Biden on the Campaign of a Lifetime

 