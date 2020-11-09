Jill Biden Will Be America’s First FLOTUS To Have Full-Time Job
Jill Biden will become the first ever First Lady of the United States to have a full-time job while serving in office.
The 69-year-old, who married President-elect Joe Biden in 1977, is a university professor at the Northern Virginia Community College, where she intends to carry on teaching for the next four years.
With a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees and a doctorate of education under her belt, Jill has no plans to stop teaching anytime soon, according to reports in USA Today.
Katherine Jellison, a historian of first-ladies, told the publication:
She will really be bringing the role of first lady into the 21st century.
Americans have historically wanted their first ladies to be in the White House and at the president’s side whenever possible.
Maybe the time has come when Americans will be more accepting of the idea that a president’s wife can simultaneously be a first lady and a working professional.
Biden has always spoken publicly about her devotion to her profession, recently tweeting: ‘Teaching is not what I do. It’s who I am.’
She carried on with her role through the eight years her husband assumed office as Vice President to Barack Obama, and made it clear she intended to continue, even before the Democrats’ recent victory.
‘If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach. I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession,’ she told CBS in August.
She did, however, take a break from her post in recent months, so she could support her husband and Kamala Harris while on the long and gruelling campaign trail.
‘He’s always supported my career, and this is a critical time for me to support him because, you know, I want change,’ she explained to CNN.
Of course, there’s no set rule on the role the FLOTUS should play in the White House, and it has varied over a recent years. Michelle Obama headed up the Let’s Move campaign, designed to promote healthy lifestyles for children, while Melania Trump has been running the Be Best campaign, which looks at the emotional and social wellbeing of young children in America.
During her post as second woman, Jill used her clout to campaign for a cause close to her heart – free education.
‘I defined that role the way I wanted it to be. I would still work on all the same issues. Education would be right up there, and military families. I’d travel all over this country trying to get free community college,’ she told Vogue.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Joe Biden, Now, US Election, White House