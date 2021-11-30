Jill Biden’s White House Christmas Display Has People Remembering Melania’s ‘Murder Trees’

Alamy

Jill Biden’s White House Christmas decorations have sparked flashbacks to Melania Trump’s infamous ‘murder trees’.

The first lady showcased the festive handiwork on Twitter today, November 30. ‘Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity,’ she wrote.

Advert 10

The photos are sparkling with tinsel and bobbles, with massive trees, huge gift boxes and filled stockings – all that’s missing are the chestnuts roasting on the open fire. The Hallmark movie vibes are potent, and for some, it’s brought back memories of her predecessor’s yuletide trees from Gilead.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, Melania Trump wasn’t exactly full of Christmas spirit. ‘I’m working… my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?’ she said in secret recordings, as per The Guardian.

The former first lady didn’t opt for the traditional Christmas colours, instead creating some sort of ‘dystopian nightmare’ in the White House, as one critic put it.

Advert 10

‘Why do the White House Christmas decorations look like Voldemort is about to come back?’ one journalist earlier wrote. ‘The only thing I miss about Trump is Melania’s Kubrickian Christmas hellscapes,’ another wrote. Many compared the past decorations to The Handmaid’s Tale and The Shining.

Biden’s choices have been met with sighs of relief online. ‘After four years, thanks to First Lady Jill Biden, a normal, happy Christmas returns to the White House. It’s the end of Melania Trump’s dark, dystopian Christmases of ‘I’m working my ass off on Christmas stuff. Who gives a f*ck about Christmas?’,’ one user wrote.

Advert 10

‘What a difference an election makes. I mean seriously, WTF was this?’ another tweeted alongside photos of the ‘murder trees’. ‘The Leningrad Christmas was a massive insult and affront to all of us. I’m still shook,’ a third wrote. ‘You can actually imagine children opening up presents there. Not like the former’s awful choices,’ a fourth tweeted.