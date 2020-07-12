Jimmy Savile Mannequin Replaces Toppled Statue Of Slave Trader Edward Colston In Bristol salmassalim/Instagram/BPM Media

A Jimmy Savile mannequin has been placed on top of the plinth in Bristol that once hosted the statue of Edward Colston.

The fallout of this saw the development of a trend, for better or worse: whether it be Christopher Columbus busts being beheaded or statues dedicated to Black people being doused in bleach. However, this one is rather strange: in the centre of Bristol briefly stood a doll dressed up like the notorious paedophile.

Jimmy Savile Statue Bristol 2 BPM Media

The mannequin, which was pulled down after about an hour yesterday, July 11, was clothed in a multi-coloured tracksuit typical of Savile, who became the subject of hundreds of allegations of sexual assault against children and young women following his death in 2011. The ‘statue’ also had a t-shirt which read: ‘If Carlsberg did rapists.’

Beneath the mannequin, a sign was reportedly found that read: ‘None of them stopped me, and your licence paid for it. The BBC turning a blind eye since 1922.’

Jimmy Savile Statue Bristol BPM Media

Savile hosted the likes of Top of the Pops and Jim’ll Fix It, all while abusing countless victims. In his short stint as the BBC Director-General in 2012, George Entwistle offered a ‘profound and heartfelt apology on behalf of the BBC to every victim. It is the victims, these women who were subject to criminal actions, who must be central in our thoughts’.

Colston’s statue was quickly recovered from the harbour and transported to a secure location, with plans to move it to a museum sometime in the future. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, with police still investigating others who were also responsible.

In the subsequent month, debate has been ongoing regarding who should replace Colston’s spot in the city. Paul Stephenson OBE has emerged as a popular choice, a longtime campaigner for civil rights.

However, while a Change.org petition initially put him forward and amassed more than 70,000 signatures, it has since been altered to read ‘Replace the Colston Statue with a Black Individual’ after Stephenson’s family were reportedly not keen on a statue dedicated to him.

The petition now suggests ‘Princess Campbell, the first black ward sister for Bristol’ and ‘James Peters, the first black rugby player to represent England… but the primary focus should be to communicate with the black community of Bristol, raise up black voices, to find an individual whom they wish to honour and remember’.

