Jeremy Corbyn Has Been Suspended By The Labour Party
Following allegations of antisemitism within the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended, pending investigation.
Corbyn was strongly criticised for his handling of the allegations during his time as leader of the Labour party between 2015 and 2019.
The decision to suspend the 71-year-old comes after a report by a UK human rights watchdog, which found the party was ‘responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination’, was released today, October 29.
A spokesperson for the Labour Party said:
In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party.
Following the report being released, Corbyn dismissed its findings and stated that ‘the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party’.
The statement on the politician’s Facebook page read:
The EHRC’s report shows that when I became Labour leader in 2015, the Party’s processes for handling complaints were not fit for purpose. Reform was then stalled by an obstructive party bureaucracy. But from 2018, Jennie Formby and a new NEC that supported my leadership made substantial improvements, making it much easier and swifter to remove antisemites. My team acted to speed up, not hinder the process.
Anyone claiming there is no antisemitism in the Labour Party is wrong. Of course there is, as there is throughout society, and sometimes it is voiced by people who think of themselves as on the left.
He continued, ‘Jewish members of our party and the wider community were right to expect us to deal with it, and I regret that it took longer to deliver that change than it should.’
Current leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer said today is ‘a day of shame’ for the party, and said he found the new report ‘hard to read’.
He also apologised for the party’s past. He said, ‘On behalf of the Labour Party: I am truly sorry for all the pain and grief that has been caused. To Jewish people, our Jewish members, our long-standing Jewish affiliate, JLM.’
Starmer also offered his apologies to ‘people driven out of our Party, the Jewish Members driven out of Parliament’ as well as to Labour Party members who spoke out about it.
