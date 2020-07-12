JK Rowling Tribute Defaced With Trans Pride Flag Following 'Dangerous' Comments PA/Pink News

A JK Rowling tribute in Edinburgh has been vandalised after she made ‘dangerous’ comments about the transgender community.

As much as the world might love her writing, the Harry Potter author has long been a source of controversy when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community.

In recent weeks, Rowling has come under fire for comments posted on Twitter in which she said she believed the discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex, and that trans healthcare is ‘a new kind of conversion therapy’.

JK Rowling PA Images

One post read:

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

While criticisms about Rowling’s transphobia have largely remained online, one person has since brought the protest to the real world by defacing a golden imprint of Rowling’s handprints located on the grounds outside the City Chambers in Edinburgh.

The tribute was placed there after Rowling was awarded the Edinburgh Award in 2008, but now the prints are covered in red paint, with a trans flag standing next to the defaced tribute.

Images of the vandalism were shared with Pink News, and an Edinburgh local, who wished to remain anonymous, said the red paint may symbolise how Rowling has ‘blood on her hands’ for the comments.

Many Edinburgh streets have a link with the beloved Harry Potter series, and in the wake of Rowling’s posts a number of the franchise’s stars and fans spoke out to distance themselves from the author’s beliefs.

Trans model and activist Munroe Bergdorf expressed her anger towards Rowling after she made the comments about conversion therapy, describing the author as ‘dangerous’.

Bergdorf, who is patron of Mermaids, a charity that supports trans and gender-questioning children and their parents, added that Rowling ‘poses threat to LGBT+ people’.

Mermaids addressed Rowling in an open letter that quoted one of its non-binary staff members, who said:

To me, Harry Potter meant that no matter who you are or how you were born or how different or difficult your life was, if you fought against oppression with love, you would win. At 24 I’m realising that might not be true. And wow, it hurts.

Rowling attempted to clarify her views in a lengthy thread on Twitter, though the vandalised tribute proves she’s not succeeded in earning forgiveness.