unilad
Advert

JK Rowling’s Name ‘Almost Completely Erased’ From Latest Fantastic Beasts Trailer Amid Transphobia Row

by : Shola Lee on : 15 Dec 2021 13:02
JK Rowling's Name 'Almost Completely Erased' From Latest Fantastic Beasts Trailer Amid Transphobia RowAlamy/Warner

JK Rowling’s name has been nearly erased from the new Fantastic Beasts trailer.

The development comes amid ongoing backlash surrounding the author’s ‘transphobic’ comments.

Advert

A trailer for the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series was released on Friday, December 10.

Getty

In the trailer, fans get their first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, after he replaced Johnny Depp as the dark wizard.

Depp said on leaving the role:

Advert

I wish to let you know what I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.

While Mikkelsen’s presence was notable, it was the near-absence of Rowling that was conspicuous.

Rowling’s name only appears in small lettering toward the end of the trailer, in contrast to the previous two Fantastic Beasts films, which feature her name much more prominently, along with phrases like ‘from writer JK Rowling’.

The change comes amid controversy surrounding a recent tweet from the author, which has been interpreted as an attack upon trans women.

Advert

Rowling’s past controversial comments about trans people have led to fans and actors distancing themselves from her.

Her most recent tweet was in response to an article in The Times, titled, ‘‘Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women’.

Rowling responded on Twitter saying:

Advert

War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.

People took to Twitter to comment on the author’s remarks in light of the new trailer being released.

One user said:

I love that the Secrets of Dumbledore trailer dropped the same day as JK Rowling’s latest transphobic tweet. It’s like they deliberately tanked their own PR. Chefs kiss [sic].

Advert

Rowling is yet to respond to backlash following the comments.

The author will also be noticeably absent from the upcoming Harry Potter reunion, which airs on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Omicron: New Variant Triggers ‘Rather Different’ Symptoms, Experts Warn
Health

Omicron: New Variant Triggers ‘Rather Different’ Symptoms, Experts Warn

Prince Andrew Asks Judge To Toss Sex Abuse Lawsuit As Accuser Was Above Age Of Consent
News

Prince Andrew Asks Judge To Toss Sex Abuse Lawsuit As Accuser Was Above Age Of Consent

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm
News

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Treated Like A Celebrity’ In ‘Outrageous’ Interview About His Gun
News

Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Treated Like A Celebrity’ In ‘Outrageous’ Interview About His Gun

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Twitter

Credits

The Independent and 2 others

  1. The Independent

    JK Rowling’s name practically erased from new Fantastic Beasts trailer following transphobia accusations

  2. @jk_rowling

    War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.

  3. @yeahimthatgirl

    I love that the Secrets of Dumbledore trailer dropped the same day as JK Rowling’s latest transphobic tweet. It’s like they deliberately tanked their own PR. Chefs kiss.

 