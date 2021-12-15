JK Rowling’s Name ‘Almost Completely Erased’ From Latest Fantastic Beasts Trailer Amid Transphobia Row

Alamy/Warner

JK Rowling’s name has been nearly erased from the new Fantastic Beasts trailer.

The development comes amid ongoing backlash surrounding the author’s ‘transphobic’ comments.

A trailer for the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series was released on Friday, December 10.

Getty

In the trailer, fans get their first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, after he replaced Johnny Depp as the dark wizard.

Depp said on leaving the role:

I wish to let you know what I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.

While Mikkelsen’s presence was notable, it was the near-absence of Rowling that was conspicuous.

Rowling’s name only appears in small lettering toward the end of the trailer, in contrast to the previous two Fantastic Beasts films, which feature her name much more prominently, along with phrases like ‘from writer JK Rowling’.

The change comes amid controversy surrounding a recent tweet from the author, which has been interpreted as an attack upon trans women.

Rowling’s past controversial comments about trans people have led to fans and actors distancing themselves from her.

Her most recent tweet was in response to an article in The Times, titled, ‘‘Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women’.

Rowling responded on Twitter saying:

War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.

People took to Twitter to comment on the author’s remarks in light of the new trailer being released.

One user said:

I love that the Secrets of Dumbledore trailer dropped the same day as JK Rowling’s latest transphobic tweet. It’s like they deliberately tanked their own PR. Chefs kiss [sic].

Rowling is yet to respond to backlash following the comments.

The author will also be noticeably absent from the upcoming Harry Potter reunion, which airs on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.