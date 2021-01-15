Joanne Rogers, Wife Of TV Legend Fred Rogers Dies Aged 92
Joanne Rogers, the wife of the late TV legend Fred Rogers, has died at the age of 92.
Fred Rogers Productions has released a statement announcing Joanne’s death, decribing her as having been a ‘brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization’. The date and cause of Joanne’s death have not been reported.
Fred – best known as ‘Mister Rogers’ – and Joanne were married for more than 50 years. Following Fred’s death in 2003, Joanne continued his legacy of kindess through Fred Rogers Productions, a nonprofit organisation comitted to creating media content for children.
As per the statement from Fred Rogers Productions:
The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions.
[…] We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Fred and Joanne met while Fred was attending Rollins College in Florida, keeping in touch after he moved to New York to work as a producer’s assistant.
Speaking with NBC News’ Today show back in 2018, Joanne revealed Fred had proposed to her in a letter while she was in her final year studying at Florida State University. They went on to have two children together, Jim and John.
In a statement, the City of Pittsburgh described Joanne as being one of ‘Pittsburgh’s favorite neighbors’, stating that the couple had ‘forever changed our city’.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has made the following statement:
Through her grace, humor and down-to-earth demeanor Joanne Rogers personified what we love about the City of Pittsburgh. As the partner of Fred Rogers for a half-century she helped champion his good works to a global audience, and remained committed to his vision and to this city after his passing.
She was always there when we needed her. I and countless others, from every walk of life, were humbled to call her a friend.
Joanne was a gifted entertainer in her own right. A classically-trained concert pianist, she released two classical piano music albums over the course of her lifetime, and travelled the country for decades.
In 2019, Joanne was awarded the George Romero Legacy Award at Steeltown Entertainment’s 2019 Elly Awards.
Speaking with The New York Times back in 2019, her son Jim said:
She was always able to be Joanne Rogers as opposed to Mrs. Fred Rogers. She has always been her own person.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Joanne Rogers at this difficult time.
