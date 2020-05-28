Joe Biden Appears To Confuse Pearl Harbor And D-Day Dates On-Air

Joe Biden Appears To Confuse Pearl Harbor And D-Day On-Air PA Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden appears to have confused Pearl Harbor and D-Day during a livestreamed event.

During an online discussion with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday May 27, the 77-year-old potential Democratic presidential nominee claimed Delaware had declared its independence on December 7, describing this date as ‘not just D-Day’.

However, the D-Day landings actually happened on June 6, with December 7 marking the anniversary of the 1941 Pearl Harbor bombing.

Joe Biden PA

Biden had been appearing in a livestream alongside Wolf to discuss the response to the pandemic across various states when he made this error.

After Wolf remarked that some parts of Delaware had formerly been part of Pennsylvania, Biden responded by stating that Delaware ‘declared our independence on December the 7th, by the way. And it’s not just D-Day’.

As per Fox News, Biden’s campaign team have since denied that the two term Vice President had mixed up the historic dates, referring to a state government web page that reads:

Since 1933, the governors of Delaware have proclaimed December 7 as Delaware Day in honor of that day in 1787, when Delaware became the first state to ratify the Federal Constitution, thus making Delaware the first state in the New Nation.

However, the web page in question does not mention this particular anniversary ever having been referred to as ‘D-Day’, a phrase that most people would immediately associate with the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France during WWII.

This alleged confusion comes just one week after Biden stated that African American voters ‘ain’t black’ if they didn’t know whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump come November.

Towards the end of an interview with presenter Charlamagne tha God, Biden controversially stated, ‘I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black’.

Following a backlash, Biden later apologised for his remarks during a separate interview with CNN, stating:

First of all, it was a mistake — No. 1. And I was smiling when he was asking the question. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy to him. He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind. I shouldn’t have done that. It was a mistake.

You can watch the full conversation between Joe Biden and Tom Wolf for yourself below:

Biden has previously referred to both Pennsylvania and Delaware as being his home states. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden moved to Delaware with his family while still a child, and lives there still with his wife, Jill.