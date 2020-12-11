Joe Biden Blames 'Defund The Police' Movement For Bad Democrats Reputation PA

President-elect Joe Biden told civil rights leaders that he believes calls to ‘defund the police’ gave Democrats a bad reputation across the US.

Many Americans condemned law enforcement in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, as certain officers were accused of brutality and some departments were seen to fail to take appropriate action against corrupt officers.

Biden has made clear that he is committed to police reform, but during a call with civil rights leaders this week he noted that the Republican party had branded Democrats as being in favour of defunding the police.

defund the police george floyd protests PA Images

He expressed belief that the opposing party’s ability to define Democrats by this move was ‘how they beat the living hell out of [them] across the country’.

The president-elect warned against getting ‘too far ahead of ourselves’ when it comes to reforming police before the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which are set to take place on January 5.

The elections will decide which party will hold a majority in the chamber.

According to excerpts of the meeting obtained by The Intercept, Biden said:

They’ve already labelled us as being ‘Defund the police.’ Anything we put forward in terms of the organisational structure to change policing — which I promise you, will occur. Promise you… That’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we’re talking about defunding the police. We’re not.

Joe Biden PA Images

Biden made clear that instead of defunding the police outright, his party was focused on ‘holding them accountable’.

He continued:

We’re talking about giving them money to do the right things. We’re talking about putting more psychologists and psychiatrists on the telephones when the 911 calls through. We’re talking about spending money to enable them to do their jobs better, not with more force, with less force and more understanding.

Biden expressed his concerns about enforcing executive action, presumably referring to Donald Trump when he said he would ‘use it to undo every single damn thing this guy has done by executive authority’, but that he wasn’t going to exercise the authority when the issue remained ‘a question’.

The Democrat stressed that he is ‘not going to violate the Constitution’, adding, ‘Whether it’s far left or far right, there is a Constitution. It’s our only hope’.

A number of Democrats have blamed the ‘defund the police’ movement for House and Senate losses for the party. Biden urged the civil rights leaders to ‘think about’ how much they should push reform before January 5 as they ‘need those two seats’ in the Georgia election.