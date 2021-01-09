Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump 'The Most Incompetent President' In American History PA Images

President-elect Joe Biden says Donald Trump is ‘one of the most incompetent presidents’ in American history.

Biden, who’ll enter the White House on January 20, came down hard on Trump while answering reporters’ questions yesterday, January 8.

The immediate fallout of the Capitol riot has been calamitous for Trump: Republican lawmakers have been pressured to invoke the 25th Amendment; Democrats are pursuing a second impeachment; and he’s been banned from Twitter permanently. Biden’s comments come amid a stream of steady criticism against the president.

Check out Biden’s comments on Trump below:

Biden told journalists in Delaware: ‘I have been saying for now well over a year, he is not fit to serve. He is one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America and so the idea that I think he shouldn’t be out of office yesterday is not the issue.’

He continued: ‘The question is what happens with 14 days left to go or 13 days left to go and I think that what 81 million people stood up and said it is time for him to go and the United States Senate voted 93-6 to confirm that we should be sworn in. We were duly elected, so I think it is important we get on with the business of getting him out of office.’

President Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White House PA Images

While offering strong words against Trump, Biden didn’t fully endorse the House’s impeachment efforts, simply saying: ‘That’s a decision for the Congress to make. I’m focused on my job.’

He added: ‘In 12 days — God willing, I’ll be president of the United States of America, and I’m focused on the urgency of three immediate concerns… the virus, the vaccine and economic growth. What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide.’

Biden said: ‘I think it’s important we get on with the business of getting him out of office. The quickest way that that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th. What action happens before or after that is a judgement for the Congress to make, but that’s what I am looking forward to: him leaving office.’

Shortly before he was banned from Twitter for life, Trump confirmed he wouldn’t be attending Biden’s inauguration. To this, the president-elect said it was ‘one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on… it’s a good thing him not showing up’.

