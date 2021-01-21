Joe Biden Calls Trump Administration’s Vaccine Roll Out A ‘Dismal Failure’

White House/PA Images

US President Joe Biden has described Donald Trump’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as a ‘dismal failure’.

The current pandemic is one of Biden’s biggest focuses as his administration gets to grips with power, urging Americans it’s a ‘patriotic duty’ to wear a face covering. The POTUS has asked citizens to ‘mask up’ for 100 days in the country’s fight against coronavirus.

While vaccines have been administered across the US, sources inside the White House have commented on the absolute lack of strategy in the previous administration, leaving Biden to start at ‘square one’ on organising and accelerating distribution.

Biden told Sky News: ‘We couldn’t rely on the federal government to act with the urgency, the focus and coordination we needed. We have seen the tragic cost of that failure.’

He added that ‘things are going to continue to get worse before they get better’, saying he expects the country’s death toll to pass 500,000 within another month.

Currently, there’s been more than 24.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus across the nation. Also, 20% of the world’s COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the US, despite having only 4% of the globe’s population.

Biden said: ‘It’s going to take months for us to turn things around. Let me be clear, we will get through this, we will get through this pandemic. Help is on the way. Today, I am unveiling a national strategy on COVID-19 and executive actions to beat this pandemic. Our national strategy is comprehensive, based on science, not politics.’

Biden is expected to sign 10 executive orders to help combat the pandemic, including invoking the wartime Defense Production Act to ensure steady supply of the vaccine and PPE.