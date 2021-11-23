Joe Biden Confirms 2024 Run For Presidency

Alamy

Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024, the White House has confirmed.

In response to questions from reporters about whether Biden was planning to run in 2024, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied, ‘He is. That’s his intention.’

The announcement ends speculation that Biden may have been planning to step aside after serving one term to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to attempt to become the first woman president.

It’s been reported that in recent days Biden has been calling political allies to reassure them that he will not step down ahead of the 2024 election, amid poor polling numbers for his administration and his own personal performance in recent months.

‘The only thing I’ve heard him say is he’s planning on running again. And I’m glad he is,’ one former Senator told the Washington Post.

A recent survey put Biden’s approval rating at 40%, while earlier this month Democrats performed worse than expected in two significant state elections amid concerns about rising inflation, supply chain issues and political infighting. Vice President Harris has also seen her personal approval rating drop to 28%.

During the 2020 election cycle, Biden faced questions from opponents over his age and capacity for the job – a theme that is likely to only become more of an issue as he runs for re-election. Were Biden to be re-elected and serve his full second term, he would be 86 years old by the time he leaves office – at his current age of 79 he is already the oldest president in the history of the United States.

Biden recently underwent his first physical examination since taking office, and was cleared by doctors as ‘fit to serve’, per The Guardian.

The confirmation of Biden’s plans sets up a potential re-run of the 2020 election cycle, with former president Donald Trump understood to be considering a run that, if successful, would see him become only the second president to be elected to two non-consecutive terms. Trump himself is 75 years old.