Joe Biden Could Be President Until He’s 86 If Reported 2024 Plans Go Ahead

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Nov 2021 16:17
President Joe Biden could be in office until the age of 86 if his reported plans for 2024 go ahead, with his friend shedding light on the president’s future. 

President Biden is already the oldest person to assume the presidency in US history, with his inauguration held two months after his 78th birthday.

Now, speaking with The Washington Post, President Biden’s friend and former Senator Chris Dodd suggested that ‘he’s planning on running again’ in 2024, which would mean, if re-elected, Biden could be in the White House until he’s 86.

Reflecting on whether or not he believes President Biden will be heading out on the campaign trail again, Dodd said:

The only thing I’ve heard him say is he’s planning on running again. And I’m glad he is.

President Biden reportedly underwent a health check-up on Friday, November 19, one day before celebrating his 79th birthday.

Medics at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center are said to have found the president – who still exercises five times a week – to be in a ‘healthy,’ and ‘vigorous’ condition, with his health not currently a concern that would prevent him from potentially running again.

Speaking with the Post, one anonymous Biden adviser described how, during internal conversations, POTUS allegedly ‘told people privately that he plans to run and we will be ready for that’.

At the time of writing, President Biden has yet to declare a re-election campaign, and it’s widely anticipated that he would wait until after the midterms before making any sort of formal announcement.

