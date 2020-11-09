Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump's MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat PA Images/DrBiden/Twitter

President-elect Joe Biden has already replaced Donald Trump’s MAGA slogan.

Biden came out on top in the race for the presidency, securing a vital win in Pennsylvania to push him over the 270 electoral college vote count. However, Trump has no plans to leave the White House quietly, it seems, tweeting baseless claims of mail-in ballot fraud and writing, ‘Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?’

In the days since, both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been quite active in rallying the support of Americans, whether it’s in victory speeches or positive social media posts.

Trump won the US election in 2016, amassing millions of supporters with a simple message: ‘Make America Great Again.’

In the subsequent four years, the now ‘lame duck’ president has sported a bright red hat, known commonly as MAGA hats, at rallies and other events amid a sea of similar headwear in the crowds. However, it looks like Biden has already crafted a new slogan that doubles as a response to Trump.

In a recent tweet, Dr. Jill Biden, the soon-to-be First Lady, posted a photo of herself and her husband to celebrate. While covering up the ‘Vice’ on Biden’s title, she wrote: ‘He will be a President for all of our families.’

If you look closely at Biden’s hat, you’ll notice the message ‘We just did’, above the number 46 – Biden will be the 46th president.

Social media users have quickly clocked onto the hat, with one user writing: ‘Biden is King of throwing shade!! We all need one of these hats!!’

Another user wrote: ‘Y’all see that hat! Biden talking BIG SH*T now.’ A third tweeted: ‘So why is no one talking about Biden’s hat that says We Just Did in regards to Trump’s MAGA hat? Because Biden’s marketing team needs a round of applause for that.’

A further user wrote: ‘Biden posed in a hat saying We Just Did in response to the MAGA hat. That’s my f*ckin president.’

However, while Trump’s campaign has often inspired division among American citizens – if you look at responses to Biden’s hat, you’ll see vitriol between the praise – the President-elect set out very clear goals in his victory speech.

He said: ‘I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home.’

Biden and the First Lady will also be bringing their two dogs, Champ and Major, on their presidential journey – the latter of whom will be the first rescue dog to ever live in the White House.

