Joe Biden Has Fractured His Foot From Playing With His Dog

Joe Biden will likely have to wear a boot while for the next few weeks after suffering a foot injury while playing with his dog.

The president-elect was spotted walking with a limp after fracturing his foot while playing with his German shephard, Major, on Saturday, November 28.

Doctors diagnosed the injury when he visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware the following day.

Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement that medical staff ordered a more detailed CT scan after initial x-rays failed to show any ‘obvious fracture’. The subsequent scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of Biden’s right foot, The Guardian reports.

O’Connor said: ‘It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks’.

Reporters gathered outside the doctor’s office saw Biden limping as he went for his CT scan, though he did not use a crutch or walking aid. He is said to have appeared in good spirits as he waved to the reporters.

Biden doesn’t appear to have publicly commented on his injury, though his political opponent Donald Trump surprised many people by wishing him well after hearing the news.

The sitting president shared a news report about Biden’s injury, writing: ‘Get well soon!’

Major is one of two dogs that will move in to the White House with Biden in January, including his other dog Champ, though Major will be the first rescue dog to take up residence in the historic home.