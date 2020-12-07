Joe Biden Is Already More Popular Than Trump Ever Was, According To Poll PA

He’s not even taken office yet, but President-elect Joe Biden is already more popular than Donald Trump ever was, according to a new poll.

The US election has been full of shattered records. For example, Biden is the first presidential candidate in history to amass 80 million votes in an election. This came after a record turnout of 65.5%, equating to around 165 million people casting ballots.

The fallout of the election has seen Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris leap into planning for their administration. While Trump and his band of campaigners fight to keep the White House, public opinion is in favour of one side in particular.

Joe Biden PA Images

According to the results of the latest Gallup poll, Biden has a 55% approval rating, an increase of six points since winning the election. This jump has been attributed to wavering support for Trump across the country from Republicans, as lawsuits in bids to overturn the results continue to fail or be dismissed. Biden’s unfavourable rating sits at 41%.

The poll was conducted between November 5-19, a significant period for the Trump campaign’s challenges against a number of key battleground states.

Trump PA Images

Trump’s approval rating has dropped by three points to 42%, with an unfavourable rating of 57%. Over the course of his presidency, Trump’s approval rating peaked at 50% right after he won the 2016 election, but has never been able to surpass those points.

Gallup also added: ‘Additionally, since 2000, the winner’s postelection favorability reached the majority level in every election except 2016, when Trump was the most personally unpopular presidential candidate in Gallup polling history.’

Biden has also sailed past Obama’s previous records in terms of ballots; in 2008, he won nearly 70 million votes, while in 2012, he amassed nearly 66 million votes. Obama’s highest-recorded approval rating across two terms was 67%.

Joe Biden Barack Obama PA Images

Trump’s results, despite his contention, have also seen new records. With around 74 million votes, it’s the most ballots for a losing presidential candidate, as well as the most votes for a sitting president.

However, while Biden and Trump hold very different approval ratings, the results are much tighter for the political parties themselves; the Democratic Party achieved a 45% rating, while the Republican Party achieved a 43% rating.

Trump PA Images

While seemingly accepting Biden’s presidency without admitting loss, Trump’s latest appearance at a rally in Georgia for the Senate run-off vote in January was predominantly a vehicle for more baseless accusations about voter fraud and the election being ‘stolen’ from him.

He falsely told supporters: ‘They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it. And they’re going to try and rig this [Senate] election too.’

There’s been no evidence of electoral fraud or any other malfeasance. Biden will enter office in January next year.