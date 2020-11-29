Joe Biden Is Planning Swift Reversal Of Trump's Military Ban For Trans People PA

President-elect Joe Biden is planning on reversing Trump’s ban of not allowing transgender people to serve in the military.

The Trump administration had imposed a near-total ban on transgender people joining the military, but Biden not only wants to reverse this, but he plans on barring federal contractors from anti-LGBTQ+ job discrimination.

In addition to this, Biden reportedly wants to create high-level LGBTQ+ positions in the State Department, as well as in the National Security Council and other federal agencies.

Biden PA Images

According to ABC News, a policy document stated that Trump had ‘given hate against LGBTQ+ individuals safe harbour and rolled back critical protections’.

Another priority for when Biden comes into office is enforcing the 2019 Equality Act. The act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit, and the jury system.

As it stands, the act is only enforced in 21 Democratic-governed states, but Biden plans on making it a law within his first 100 days as president, reported ABC News.

Many of his plans cover the proposals put forward by LGBTQ+ activists.

Some of these plans include: supporting legislative efforts to ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors; allocating federal resources to help curtail violence against transgender people; and reinstating Obama administration guidance directing public schools to allow transgender students to access bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams in accordance with their gender identity.

Biden has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In his victory speech earlier this month, the 78-year-old became the first person to acknowledge transgender people in his presidential speech.

PA

Thanking everyone for their support, Biden said, ‘Democrats, Republicans, Independents, progressives, moderates, conservatives, young, old, urban, suburban, rural. Gay, straight, transgender, White, Latino, Asian, Native American. Especially at those moments when this campaign was at its lowest… the African American community stood up again for me.’

He also recently appointed Shawn Skelly, a transgender war veteran, as a member of his presidential transition team. Skelly had previously served under Barack Obama as Director of the Office of the Executive Secretariat at the Department of Transportation.

President-elect Biden also promised that ‘my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied’, in a thread of tweets on Transgender Day of Remembrance.