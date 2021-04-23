Joe Biden Is Visiting The UK This Summer On First Overseas Trip As President

PA Images

President Joe Biden is set to visit the UK this summer on his first overseas trip as president.

The White House made the announcement today, April 23, in which it detailed that the POTUS will be visiting the country in June before heading on to Belgium.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the purpose of the trip is to ‘highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship’, as well as to work in ‘close operation’ with the US’ allies and multicultural partners to ‘address global challenges and better secure America’s interests’.

PA Images

Biden won’t be heading straight for Number 10 in London though – the president will travel to Cornwall to attend the Group of Seven summit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be attending the summit, however, and will meet with the president for a bilateral meeting during the summit.

He’ll then head to Brussels, Belgium, where he’ll hold meetings with the European Union before attending the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, AP News reports.

Most American presidents have picked countries closer to home to visit as their first presidential overseas trip, but Biden appears determined to consolidate the US’s transatlantic relationships.

PA Images

Yohannes Abraham, the chief of staff and executive secretary of the National Security Council, told AP News:

It’s both a practical chance to connect with key allies and partners on shared opportunities and challenge, but also it’s an illustration of something that the president has been clear about that the transatlantic alliance is back, that revitalizing it is a key priority of his, and that the transatlantic relationship is a strong foundation on which our collective security and shared prosperity are built.

Biden’s plans to visit the UK and Belgium come despite the US currently having the two countries on its ‘do not travel’ advisory list. The country’s travel warnings are broken down into four levels; currently, the UK and Belgium are placed in the highest level, 4.

PA Images

Today’s news comes after Biden pledged to drastically decrease the US’s carbon emissions by the end of the decade.

In an announcement issued yesterday, April 22, the White House stated that it planned to increase its target from 50% to 52% by the end of this decade.

Meanwhile, the countries Biden will be visiting this summer – the UK and Belgium – have retrospectively pledged to reduce their greenhouse emissions to 68% and 55% by 2030. It’s likely this is a topic the three countries will discuss in June.