Joe Biden Mocked For Ron Burgundy Moment After Sticking To The Script In Speech

White House/DreamWorks Pictures

According to right-wing critics, US President Joe Biden had a ‘Ron Burgundy’ mix-up with a teleprompter.

In Anchorman, Will Ferrell’s iconic character will read anything that comes on the teleprompter – and I mean anything. When someone adds a question mark to his sign off, he says it with a higher pitch. When someone sabotages his copy, he tells San Diego to ‘go f*ck itself’.

Advert 10

Well, Great Odin’s Raven! Biden has somehow sparked comparisons to Burgundy with a recent clip – despite it not being a mistake whatsoever.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Biden was speaking to reporters about concerns over gas prices and supply chain issues in the lead up to Christmas, urging he’d met with a number of major retailers, including Walmart and TJ Maxx, to move stock around to ensure presents can be bought.

He looked to assure parents ‘asking will there be enough food we can afford to buy for the holidays. Will we be able to get Christmas presents to the kids on time and if so, will they cost me an arm and a leg?’

Advert 10

‘Right now, I will do what needs to be done to reduce the price you pay at the pump. Families can rest easy – grocery stores are well-stocked with turkey and everything else you need for Thanksgiving.’

Biden then discussed Doug McMillon, the CEO of Walmart. ‘He said, and I quote, ‘The combination of private enterprise and government working together has been really successful’,’ the president said.

‘All the way through the supply chain there’s a lot of innovation because of the actions we’ve taken things have begun to change,’ he continued, before adding, ‘End of quote’ and continuing the rest of his address.

Advert 10

Some people have mistakenly – or willingly misconstrued – Biden saying ‘end of quote’ as some sort of blunder, when he’s actually just finishing the quote to avoid any confusion about where it concludes and his presidential sentiments begin.

Meidas Touch called out any publication parroting Republican trolls, tweeting, ‘Disinformation alert: Right-wing social media has deceptively edited a clip to pretend President Biden accidentally read teleprompter instructions saying ‘end of quote,’ referring to it as a ‘Ron Burgundy’ moment.’

As always, stay classy America.

Advert 10