Joe Biden Set To Nominate First-Ever Woman To Lead US Intelligence

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Nov 2020 18:29
President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate the first-ever woman to lead the US intelligence community.

Once in office, Avril Haines, a former deputy CIA director and deputy national security adviser, will be the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the US intelligence community.

Haines, who has reportedly played a key national security role in Biden’s transition team, served as deputy chief counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2007 to 2008, at a time when the president-elect served as chairman.

Avril HainesAvril HainesPA

In 2008, Haines joined the State Department as a legal adviser and, in 2010, became deputy assistant to former President Barack Obama as well as deputy counsel to the president for national security affairs.

She then went on to serve as deputy director of the CIA between the years 2013 and 2017, becoming the very first woman to hold that position, as per NBC News.

As per The New York Times, President-elect Biden’s office has confirmed that he plans to name several of his top national security choices on Tuesday, November 24.

Haines will reportedly be among these high-ranking individuals, on a list that will also see Alejandro Mayorkas be nominated as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, becoming the first Latino person to hold this office.

BidenBidenPA Images

Biden has previously emphasised the importance of ensuring diversity within his administration and his cabinet, with his transition team reportedly providing weekly updates about progress made in this area.

During his election campaign, the president-elect promised that his administration would ‘look like America’, stating:

My administration’s going to look like America, not just my staff, the administration from the vice president straight down through Cabinet members to major players within the White House, and the court. It’s going to be a reflection of who we are as a nation.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate winKamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate winPA Images

In regards to his security picks, Biden gave the following statement, provided to The New York Times by his transition office:

We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy. I need a team ready on Day 1 to help me reclaim America’s seat at the head of the table, rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values. This is the crux of that team.

These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative. Their accomplishments in diplomacy are unmatched, but they also reflect the idea that we cannot meet the profound challenges of this new moment with old thinking and unchanged habits — or without diversity of background and perspective. It’s why I’ve selected them.

At the time of writing, President Trump has so far refused to work with Biden’s transition team as he continues to dispute the results of the election.

