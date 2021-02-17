unilad
Advert

Joe Biden Orders Immigration Officials To Stop Saying Illegal Alien In Official Communications

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Feb 2021 13:44
Joe Biden Orders Immigration Officials To Stop Saying Illegal Alien In Official CommunicationsPA

President Joe Biden has proposed removing the term ‘illegal alien’ from official US immigration communications in an effort to be more inclusive towards noncitizens. 

Department of Homeland Security officials have been advised to swap the language used to address the public or refer to people who aren’t US citizens, using ‘noncitizen’ or ‘undocumented noncitizen’ instead of ‘alien’ and ‘illegal alien’, and referring to the ‘integration’ of immigrants into society instead of ‘assimilation’.

Advert

The proposal indicates a stark contrast to Donald Trump’s view of the term, as in 2018 he directed officials to use the term ‘illegal aliens’ instead of ‘undocumented’.

US immigration protestPA Images

The term ‘alien’ is regularly referenced in the immigration system and in court rulings to describe people who are not US citizens, though it has long been described as ‘dehumanizing’ by immigration advocates. Buzzfeed News notes that advocacy efforts led to its removal from the California Labor Code and the Library of Congress.

Though the new terminology will be encouraged in internal communications and with the public, the changes will not impact forms or operational documents where using the previous terminology is most appropriate.

Advert

In a memo sent to the Department of Homeland Security off the back of Biden’s guidance, Tracy Renaud, the acting leader of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), said she will leave it up to those within the agency to determine how ‘best to implement’ Biden’s guidance.

bidenPA Images

Renaud’s memo encouraged ‘more inclusive language in the agency’s outreach efforts, internal documents and in overall communication with stakeholders, partners and the general public,’ Axios reports.

USCIS spokesperson Joe Sowers commented: ‘This change is designed to encourage more inclusive language in the agency’s outreach efforts, internal documents and in overall communication with stakeholders, partners, and the general public.’

Advert

César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, a University of Denver law professor, told Buzzfeed that while removing the term ‘alien’ ‘won’t stop ICE from deporting anyone or make life easier for people who aren’t US citizens,’ its removal is important because ‘it’s offensive to describe people using the same word that conjures images of two-headed Martian invaders’.

Former Trump administration official Robert Law, on the other hand, believes the changes are unnecessary.

In a recent blog post, he commented: ‘Immigration is a complex issue, but the statutory definition of ‘alien’ is as benign as any word in our laws could possibly be. The term ‘alien’ is precise, accurate, and in no way offensive. To suggest otherwise is to suspend reality and is not a serious or reasonable position.’

Advert

Biden made clear his intentions to change language used to refer to noncitizens last month as part of his broader immigration proposal, which also seeks to provide an eight-year path to citizenship to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, individuals living in the US with temporary protected status and millions of others without legal immigration status.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings
Viral

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep
Gaming

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep

Man Vanishes After CCTV Footage Shows Him Entering Apartment But Never Leaving
News

Man Vanishes After CCTV Footage Shows Him Entering Apartment But Never Leaving

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Alien, immigration, Joe Biden, Now, President, US

Credits

Buzzfeed News and 1 other

  1. Buzzfeed News

    The Biden Administration Is Ending The Use Of The Term “Illegal Alien” In Many Government Communications

  2. Axios

    Scoop: Biden to use "more inclusive" immigration terms

 