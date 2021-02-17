Joe Biden Orders Immigration Officials To Stop Saying Illegal Alien In Official Communications

PA

President Joe Biden has proposed removing the term ‘illegal alien’ from official US immigration communications in an effort to be more inclusive towards noncitizens.

Department of Homeland Security officials have been advised to swap the language used to address the public or refer to people who aren’t US citizens, using ‘noncitizen’ or ‘undocumented noncitizen’ instead of ‘alien’ and ‘illegal alien’, and referring to the ‘integration’ of immigrants into society instead of ‘assimilation’.

The proposal indicates a stark contrast to Donald Trump’s view of the term, as in 2018 he directed officials to use the term ‘illegal aliens’ instead of ‘undocumented’.

The term ‘alien’ is regularly referenced in the immigration system and in court rulings to describe people who are not US citizens, though it has long been described as ‘dehumanizing’ by immigration advocates. Buzzfeed News notes that advocacy efforts led to its removal from the California Labor Code and the Library of Congress.

Though the new terminology will be encouraged in internal communications and with the public, the changes will not impact forms or operational documents where using the previous terminology is most appropriate.

In a memo sent to the Department of Homeland Security off the back of Biden’s guidance, Tracy Renaud, the acting leader of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), said she will leave it up to those within the agency to determine how ‘best to implement’ Biden’s guidance.

Renaud’s memo encouraged ‘more inclusive language in the agency’s outreach efforts, internal documents and in overall communication with stakeholders, partners and the general public,’ Axios reports.

USCIS spokesperson Joe Sowers commented: ‘This change is designed to encourage more inclusive language in the agency’s outreach efforts, internal documents and in overall communication with stakeholders, partners, and the general public.’

César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, a University of Denver law professor, told Buzzfeed that while removing the term ‘alien’ ‘won’t stop ICE from deporting anyone or make life easier for people who aren’t US citizens,’ its removal is important because ‘it’s offensive to describe people using the same word that conjures images of two-headed Martian invaders’.

Former Trump administration official Robert Law, on the other hand, believes the changes are unnecessary.

In a recent blog post, he commented: ‘Immigration is a complex issue, but the statutory definition of ‘alien’ is as benign as any word in our laws could possibly be. The term ‘alien’ is precise, accurate, and in no way offensive. To suggest otherwise is to suspend reality and is not a serious or reasonable position.’

Biden made clear his intentions to change language used to refer to noncitizens last month as part of his broader immigration proposal, which also seeks to provide an eight-year path to citizenship to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, individuals living in the US with temporary protected status and millions of others without legal immigration status.