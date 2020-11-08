Joe Biden Promises ‘Bedrock Science’ Plan To End Coronavirus During Presidency

PA Images

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to implement a plan ‘built on a bedrock of science’ to help tackle coronavirus.

The US has been the worst-hit country following the outbreak of the virus earlier this year, reporting more than 9.8 million confirmed cases and more than 230,000 deaths.

Advert 10

Cases continued to rise as the countdown to the US election continued, and President Trump repeatedly became the target of criticism for the way he handled the outbreak.

With Biden now confirmed to take over the White House, see what he had to say about coronavirus below:

The Democrat addressed the issue during his victory speech on Saturday, November 7, after it was revealed he had won the election.

Advert 10

Biden assured citizens that getting coronavirus ‘under control’ would be one of his first priorities, saying the issue is where his work starts.

Addressing the nation from a stage in his hometown in Delaware, he continued:

We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality or relish life’s most precious moments – hugging our grandchildren, our children, our birthdays, weddings, graduations – all the moments that matter most to us, until we get it under control.

Joe Biden PA Images

Advert 10

The president-elect promised to get to work straight away, saying that on Monday he will ‘name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20, 2021’.

Where Trump was previously criticised for ignoring the recommendations of scientists, Biden assured that his plan would be ‘built on a bedrock of science’ and constructed out of ‘compassion, empathy, and concern’.

He continued, ‘I will spare no effort – or any commitment – to turn around this pandemic.’

Advert 10

Biden outlined plans to combat the virus on his website, explaining he would push for ‘a decisive public health response that ensures the wide availability of free testing [and] the elimination of all cost barriers to preventive care and treatment for COVID-19’.

He wants the ‘development of a vaccine’ and the ‘full deployment and operation of necessary supplies, personnel, and facilities’, as well as a ‘decisive economic response that starts with emergency paid leave for all those affected by the outbreak’.

Biden PA Images

According to CNN, Biden’s taskforce will be headed by three co-chairs, including former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Advert 10

The group will consist of 12 people in total, with additional members announced on Monday.