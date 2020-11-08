unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Joe Biden Promises ‘Bedrock Science’ Plan To End Coronavirus During Presidency

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Nov 2020 14:39
PA Images

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to implement a plan ‘built on a bedrock of science’ to help tackle coronavirus. 

The US has been the worst-hit country following the outbreak of the virus earlier this year, reporting more than 9.8 million confirmed cases and more than 230,000 deaths.

Advert

Cases continued to rise as the countdown to the US election continued, and President Trump repeatedly became the target of criticism for the way he handled the outbreak.

With Biden now confirmed to take over the White House, see what he had to say about coronavirus below:

The Democrat addressed the issue during his victory speech on Saturday, November 7, after it was revealed he had won the election.

Advert

Biden assured citizens that getting coronavirus ‘under control’ would be one of his first priorities, saying the issue is where his work starts.

Addressing the nation from a stage in his hometown in Delaware, he continued:

We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality or relish life’s most precious moments – hugging our grandchildren, our children, our birthdays, weddings, graduations – all the moments that matter most to us, until we get it under control.

Joe Biden Joe Biden PA Images
Advert

The president-elect promised to get to work straight away, saying that on Monday he will ‘name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20, 2021’.

Where Trump was previously criticised for ignoring the recommendations of scientists, Biden assured that his plan would be ‘built on a bedrock of science’ and constructed out of ‘compassion, empathy, and concern’.

He continued, ‘I will spare no effort – or any commitment – to turn around this pandemic.’

Advert

Biden outlined plans to combat the virus on his website, explaining he would push for ‘a decisive public health response that ensures the wide availability of free testing [and] the elimination of all cost barriers to preventive care and treatment for COVID-19’.

He wants the ‘development of a vaccine’ and the ‘full deployment and operation of necessary supplies, personnel, and facilities’, as well as a ‘decisive economic response that starts with emergency paid leave for all those affected by the outbreak’.

BidenBidenPA Images

According to CNN, Biden’s taskforce will be headed by three co-chairs, including former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Advert

The group will consist of 12 people in total, with additional members announced on Monday.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

Most Read StoriesMost Read

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won
News

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign
Celebrity

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again
News

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again

US Election 2020: Donald Trump Just Refused To Accept Joe Biden Has Won The Election
News

US Election 2020: Donald Trump Just Refused To Accept Joe Biden Has Won The Election

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Election, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Now, President

Credits

ABC News and 2 others

  1. ABC News

    Joe Biden's full speech after becoming president-elect

  2. Joe Biden

    COVID Plan

  3. CNN

    Biden to announce coronavirus task force as part of presidential transition

 