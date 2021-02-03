Joe Biden Says Family Members Will Not Be Involved In Any Government Decisions

PA

President Joe Biden has insisted that his family members will not be involved in any government decisions.

In a new interview this week, Biden said he would be running an office like the Obama-Biden administration.

Advert 10

‘No one in our family and extended family is going to be involved in any government undertaking or foreign policy. And nobody has an office in this place,’ he said.

Speaking on the importance of maintaining public trust, Biden shared an anecdote of previously rejecting personal benefits that could have been expensed to the government.

Joe Biden PA Images

‘I remember years ago an accountant said, ‘You know, you can charge (the Senate) part of the gas you use in the vehicle at your home.’ And I said, ‘No’,’ Biden told People.

Advert 10

‘Here’s how I look at it: The foul line is 15 feet away from the basket. Never get me closer than 17 feet, because it really is a matter of the public trust,’ he added.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is ‘committed to ensuring we have the most ethically vigorous administration in history’.

Another administration official, who was not named, told CNN it is White House policy that it does not let businesses imply they are supported or endorsed by Biden. The comments come after it emerged that the Frank Biden had touted his relationship to his brother in an advert for a Florida law firm.

Biden PA Images

Advert 10

The advert noted the president’s ‘commitment to environmental and social justice, a value shared by his brother and Berman Law Group senior adviser, Frank Biden’.

In the new interview, for which he was also joined by his wife Jill, Biden also commented on Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial. Last month, 45 Republican senators voted to declare Trump’s impeachment unconstitutional, arguing that the charge should be scrapped because he is no longer in office.

While Biden acknowledged that it was likely Trump will be acquitted, he said moving forward with the trial is necessary.

Joe Biden PA Images

Advert 10

‘He was impeached by the House, and it has to move forward; otherwise, it makes a mockery of the system. It’s probably not likely to get 17 Republicans to change their view and convict on impeachment, but I think it’s important that there be certain basic standards,’ Biden said.

He added, ‘I’m not looking for any retribution. My job is to try to heal the country and move us forward, because I think we have so many opportunities as a country.’