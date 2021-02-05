Joe Biden Says He Will Welcome 125,000 Refugees To US In First Year Of Presidency PA Images

President Joe Biden has pledged to restore the United States’ reputation as a safe haven for refugees, saying he will welcome as many as 125,000 to the country in the next year.

In a foreign policy address at the US State Department, Biden announced significant changes to the country’s refugee programme, which over the past four years had its budget and resources slashed by the Trump administration and saw the number of refugees accepted by the United States fall to a record low.

Biden announced that he would be lifting the annual cap on refugees to 125,000 – more than eight times higher than the 15,000 cap set by Trump during the final year of his term. The president’s new cap is also higher than the 110,000 set by President Obama in 2016, which Trump cut in half soon after he took office, Reuters reports.

biden PA Images

In his speech, Biden explicitly criticised the Trump administration’s refugee policy, saying ‘it’s going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged.’ During Trump’s presidency roughly one-third of resettlement offices closed, with the actual number of refugees accepted into the United States falling by more than 30,000 in his first year in office alone. Trump’s policies also saw the US lose its position as the world’s leading destination for refugees to Canada for the first time in more than 25 years.

The new cap is one of a series of measures laid out in a new executive order. Biden also called for a review into whether the Trump administration deliberately delayed processing applications under the country’s Special Immigrant Visa for Iraqi and Afghan refugees who helped US troops, and ordered a report on the impact of climate change on the global refugee crisis.

refugee camp PA Images

In a statement, anti-immigration Republican Senator Tom Cotton criticised the plans, claiming that they would ‘put American jobs and safety at risk during a pandemic.’

However campaigners have praised the actions taken by Biden to restore America’s historical position as a welcoming home for refugees and immigrants. Yael Schacher, a senior US advocate for Refugees International, told CNBC the moves were ‘important reset’ for the country, saying ‘we hope this signals that the U.S. is going to take a leadership role on resettling people who need it.’

In a statement, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said ‘the action today by President Biden will save lives. It’s that simple.’ The UNHCR estimates that there are currently 20.4 million refugees worldwide, including 1.4 million vulnerable refugees in ‘urgent need’ of resettlement.

