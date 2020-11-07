Joe Biden Says He’ll Be A President For All Americans Not Just Those Who Voted For Him
Joe Biden has promised to be a president for all Americans after he secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.
News of Biden’s success broke today, November 7, following four days of vote counting across the country. The race was close, but the Democrat ultimately took the lead in his home state of Pennsylvania after mail-in ballots pushed him ahead of Donald Trump.
Biden has supporters across the globe who are celebrating the news, and he has since released a statement to say that he will be a ‘President for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not’.
Addressing the nation, Biden said he was ‘honoured’ that he had been chosen ‘to lead our great country’. He acknowledged that the work he faces in the next four years ‘will be hard’, but he promised to ‘keep the faith that you have placed in me’.
The Democrat, who turns 78 at the end of this month, further expressed his delight in a written statement released after the race was called, CNN reports.
He reiterated the fact that he was ‘honoured and humbled’ by the trust the American people have placed in him, adding:
In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.
With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.
We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.
While Biden appears keen to step into the Oval Office and get to work, Trump refused to accept defeat and claimed Biden was ‘rushing to falsely pose as the winner’.
Biden is expected to address the American people later today.
