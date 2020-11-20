Joe Biden Says His Administration Will Give Trans People The Dignity And Justice They've Been Denied PA Images

President-elect Joe Biden has honoured Transgender Day of Remembrance on Twitter by committing to end the ‘epidemic of violence’ they face in the United States and give them the ‘dignity and justice’ they have previously been denied.

‘At least 37 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed this year, most of them Black and Brown transgender women. It’s intolerable,’ he wrote earlier today, November 20.

Advert 10

‘This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honour their lives—and recommit to the work that remains to end this epidemic of violence.’

The future POTUS went on to address transgender and gender-nonconforming people, not just in America, but all over the world, telling them, ‘from the moment I am sworn in as president, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied.’

His welcomed promises come after it was reported that 350 transgender and non-binary people had been killed, from various parts of the world, between October 2019 and this September, according to the Trans Murder Monitoring project.

Advert 10

The majority of whom were killed in Brazil, while Mexico and the United States follow.

While Biden remains unable to take any direct action until he is sworn into the White House in January next year, his vow to protect the trans community has been welcomed by LGBTQ+ people in the states.

‘So far, the Biden administration has said the right things. That alone is a big deal,’ Alexia Núñez, 42, a trans woman the Boston, told NBC News.

Advert 10

‘Awareness of us in the public sphere leads to normalization. It remains to be seen, though, if there is any follow through. It’s our job to continue to push for change and hold the administration accountable.’

Biden PA

At least 37 trans and non-binary people have been killed in the US alone this year, according to data from the Human Rights Campaign, which has been tracking deaths since 2013. Alarmingly, it said 2020 has been its ‘deadliest year on record,’ with a whole month still left to go. Almost four out of five of those deaths belonged to transgender women of colour.

On Twitter, American citizens, many of whom from the trans community, thanked Biden for his commitment to ending the unjust and disproportionate violence.

Advert 10

‘You made me cry. My next president, who I voted for, hugs and happiness to you. I feel so heard and felt from this. Living under an administration feels like they want us dead. Your words are healing,’ one person wrote.

Another person added: ‘Thank you so much, this brings tears to my eyes. The past four years have been especially hard being transgender in Trump’s America. I can’t wait to feel like an equal.’