Joe Biden Signs Executive Order For US To Rejoin The Paris Climate Accord

President Joe Biden has signed his first executive orders, hours after taking the presidential oath today.

The first set of orders will see the US rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, which Trump notoriously withdrew from in 2017.

He has also signed a mandate which will make it compulsory to wear face masks in federal buildings and adhere to social distancing.

His third order dedicates economic support to ‘underserved communities’ and advances ‘racial equity’.

‘We’re gonna make sure we have some bedrock equality in how we treat people in healthcare,’ he said.

‘We’re gonna rebuild the economy. There’s no time to start like today. I’m gonna start by keeping the promises I made to the American people,’ he added.

They are the first of a string of executive orders Biden is expected to pass in his first ten days of presidency.

Ahead of his inauguration today, his chief of staff Ron Klain has presented a memo to senior members of his team, outlining the plans.

This includes a lifting of the ‘Muslim ban’ implemented by Trump during his presidency, which restricted immigration into the US from a number of Muslim-majority countries, which he is also expected to sign today.

He also plans extend the pause on student loan repayments and actions that prevent evictions of those struggling during the pandemic.

Seeking to reform immigration laws, he will also provide a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants who are currently in the US illegally, according to the briefing.