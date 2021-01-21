unilad
Advert

Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Reversing Trump’s Transgender Rights Removal In Healthcare

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 Jan 2021 08:11
Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Reversing Trump's Transgender Rights Removal In HealthcareJoe Biden Signs Executive Order Reversing Trump's Transgender Rights Removal In HealthcarePA

President Joe Biden has signed what’s being described as the ‘most substantive’ LGBTQ+ executive order in US history.

Since being sworn into office yesterday, January 20, Biden has already signed some huge executive orders, including reversing Trump’s so-called ‘Muslim ban’, and one that will see the US rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Advert

After Trump sought to erase transgender civil rights, Biden’s executive order will allow federal agencies to assume that laws forbidding discrimination also apply to sexual orientation and gender identity, just like it does for race, religion, sex and national origin.

PA Images

Thanks to the new order, Biden’s enforcement agencies will also be able to pursue discrimination complaints on behalf of LGBTQ+ people, the Huffington Post reports.

Biden has been a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and was the first person to acknowledge transgender people in his presidential victory speech in November.

Advert

In addition to this, he recently nominated Rachel Levine, a transgender doctor, for Assistant Health Secretary.

Responding to the signing of the new executive order, the Human Rights Campaign said ‘millions of Americans can breathe a sigh of relief’.

The campaign’s statement read:

Biden’s Executive Order is the most substantive, wide-ranging executive order concerning sexual orientation and gender identity ever issued by a United States president. Today, millions of Americans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their President and their government believe discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is not only intolerable but illegal.

By fully implementing the Supreme Court’s historic ruling in Bostock, the federal government will enforce federal law to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in employment, health care, housing, and education, and other key areas of life.

Advert

It continued, ‘While detailed implementation across the federal government will take time, this Executive Order will begin to immediately change the lives of the millions of LGBTQ people seeking to be treated equally under the law. The full slate of Day One Executive Orders mark a welcome shift from the politics of xenophobia and discrimination to an administration that embraces our world, its people and its dreamers.’

The Human Rights Campaign finished the statement stating that it looks forward to ‘continuing to engage with the White House, Department of Justice and other agencies’ in a bid to ensure that Bostock is properly implemented.

The White House added in its own statement, ‘All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.’

Advert

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden Signs Executive Order For US To Rejoin The Paris Climate Accord
News

Joe Biden Signs Executive Order For US To Rejoin The Paris Climate Accord

Monkey Tail Beards Have Become The New Facial Trend Of 2021
Fashion

Monkey Tail Beards Have Become The New Facial Trend Of 2021

Trump Leaves White House For Last Time As President
News

Trump Leaves White House For Last Time As President

Biden Charters Jet To Inauguration After Trump Refuses To Give Up Government Plane
News

Biden Charters Jet To Inauguration After Trump Refuses To Give Up Government Plane

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Joe Biden, Now, US News

Credits

Huffington Post and 1 other

  1. Huffington Post

    Biden Signs Executive Order Enhancing LGBTQ Protections On Day 1

  2. Human Rights Campaign

    President Biden Issues Most Substantive, Wide-Ranging LGBTQ Executive Order In U.S. History

 