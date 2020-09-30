Joe Biden Tells 'Clown' Donald Trump To 'Shut Up' In First Presidential Debate NBC News

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden turned out to be a verbal sparring match with few important topics actually being covered.

In the debate that took place last night, September 29, the two men resorted to name calling with Biden calling his opponent a ‘clown’, and even telling him to shut up at one point.

The two continued to throw shade at one another with the host of the debate – Chris Wallace – struggling to keep things under control. Despite both men being in their 70s, it was like watching two teenagers shout abuse at one another.

While Biden can arguably hold his own, Trump frequently spoke over his 77-year-old opponent hardly letting him get a word in edgeways.

Watch them trade insults here:

Biden also called Trump a ‘clown’ when his opponent again wouldn’t let him speak. The debate’s host politely told Trump to hold back because Biden hadn’t finished his allotted time to discuss the topic at hand, to which Biden said, ‘It’s hard to get any word in with this clown… excuse me, this person.’ Trump then tried again to put his two cents in, but Wallace shut him down.

Biden again called him a clown at a different moment when the two were discussing healthcare in America. Again, Trump wouldn’t let Biden speak. Meanwhile Biden addressed the country saying, ‘Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is doing?’

Joe Biden Democratic National Convention - Day 3 PA Images

Wallace then attempted to get the debate back on track and asked Biden about the Supreme Court. While trying to give his answer to the question, Trump heckled his opponent – eventually Biden turned and said, ‘Will you shut up, man?’

There wasn’t only name calling between the two men; the insults turned personal when Trump starting speaking about Biden’s sons and implied that Hunter Biden had been kicked out of the military for drug use.

Biden shut down these claims and said that while his other son Beau had battled drug addiction that he had overcome it.

Donald Trump PA Images

The personal insults continued throughout the debate with Biden saying that Trump needed to get ‘a lot smarter, a lot quicker’ in regards to dealing with the ongoing health crisis. Evidently offended, Trump hits back at the comment stating that Biden doesn’t have a leg to stand on in regards to intelligence because he supposedly came bottom of his class at college.

Biden did not finish bottom of his class at college.

