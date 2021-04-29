Joe Biden Tells Transgender Americans ‘Your President Has Your Back’

PA Images

President Joe Biden has told ‘brave’ transgender Americans that they have his full support.

Biden made the comments yesterday, April 28, during his address to a joint session of Congress where he focused on young transgender people in particular.

He said, ‘To all the transgender Americans watching at home, especially the young people who are so brave, I want you to know that your president has your back.’

PA Images

His comments came as part of his campaign to the Senate to pass the Equality Act, which successfully made its way through the Democratic-led house in February. Only three Republicans voted to pass the law, Yahoo! News reports.

The bill, which would extend civil rights protections to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, was actually passed by the House back in 2019, but it was stalled by the then Republican-controlled Senate.

While the bill was able to go through the House reasonably easily, it will be increasingly more difficult to have it passed at the Senate as there is only a narrow majority.

Biden has long been calling for the bill to be passed, saying back in February:

I urge Congress to swiftly pass this historic legislation. Every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all.

PA Images

LGBTQ+ members have since applauded Biden for yesterday’s comments. TikToker Josh Helfgott shared the clip of Biden’s heartwarming message to transgender Americans and branded it as ‘something no other president has done before’.

One person commented on the clip, ‘This is a milestone. A president just straight up SAID that he supports us. This is amaz [sic]’.

Someone else wrote, ‘This is what it feels like to have an actual human being in office!!!’, while another TikToker said, ‘As a non-binary, he makes me feel more expected than my mother does.’

A fourth person said that Biden’s comments made them ‘hella happy’ and that it’s ‘nice not to have to be scared anymore’.

While it’s evident Biden is trying to make positive steps forward, several Republican-led states have arguably been making steps backwards after passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Last month, South Carolina and Tennessee filed anti-transgender medical care bans, while the likes of South Dakota and Mississippi have passed bills stopping transgender women and girls competing in women’s sports.

