Joe Biden Tells Transgender Americans ‘Your President Has Your Back’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Apr 2021 10:40
President Joe Biden has told ‘brave’ transgender Americans that they have his full support.

Biden made the comments yesterday, April 28, during his address to a joint session of Congress where he focused on young transgender people in particular.

He said, ‘To all the transgender Americans watching at home, especially the young people who are so brave, I want you to know that your president has your back.’

His comments came as part of his campaign to the Senate to pass the Equality Act, which successfully made its way through the Democratic-led house in February. Only three Republicans voted to pass the law, Yahoo! News reports.

The bill, which would extend civil rights protections to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, was actually passed by the House back in 2019, but it was stalled by the then Republican-controlled Senate.

While the bill was able to go through the House reasonably easily, it will be increasingly more difficult to have it passed at the Senate as there is only a narrow majority.

Biden has long been calling for the bill to be passed, saying back in February:

I urge Congress to swiftly pass this historic legislation. Every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all.

LGBTQ+ members have since applauded Biden for yesterday’s comments. TikToker Josh Helfgott shared the clip of Biden’s heartwarming message to transgender Americans and branded it as ‘something no other president has done before’.

One person commented on the clip, ‘This is a milestone. A president just straight up SAID that he supports us. This is amaz [sic]’.

Someone else wrote, ‘This is what it feels like to have an actual human being in office!!!’, while another TikToker said, ‘As a non-binary, he makes me feel more expected than my mother does.’

A fourth person said that Biden’s comments made them ‘hella happy’ and that it’s ‘nice not to have to be scared anymore’.

@joshhelfgott🥺😭 Follow for Gay News 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ ##lgbt ##learnontiktok ##lgbtq ##tiktokpartner♬ Sad Emotional Piano – DS Productions

While it’s evident Biden is trying to make positive steps forward, several Republican-led states have arguably been making steps backwards after passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Last month, South Carolina and Tennessee filed anti-transgender medical care bans, while the likes of South Dakota and Mississippi have passed bills stopping transgender women and girls competing in women’s sports.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Congress, Joe Biden, LGBTQ+, Now, senate, transgender, US News

