Joe Biden Turns 78 Today, Making Him The Oldest President-Elect In History PA Images

In what is rather cheering news for many of us late bloomers, president-elect Joe Biden has just turned 78, making him the oldest US president in history when he assumes office in January.

President-elect Biden celebrated his birthday today, exactly two months before he will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The president-elect has now beaten the previous record held by former President Ronald Reagan, who left office in 1989 at the age of 77 years and 349 days old.

Biden PA Images

Because of his age, President-elect Biden has had to face additional scrutiny surrounding his physical and mental suitability for what will be an incredibly demanding role.

However, it would appear than he is very fit and healthy for his age, with an rigorous exercise regime that would put many far younger people to shame.

As reported by the Associated Press, President-elect Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, has previously described him as being ‘healthy, vigorous … fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief’.

According to a medical report released by President-elect Biden’s campaign team last December, Dr. O’Connor reported that the former Vice President works out five days a week. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, he has reportedly been relying on home workouts involving a Peloton bike, treadmill and weights. It’s unclear whether or not he opts for Joe Wicks videos.

Biden PA Images

Over the course of his campaign, there were some concerns that President-elect Biden’s relatively light public schedule was sending out the wrong message about his stamina, a decision he has attributed to exercising caution during the pandemic.

Rutgers University political scientist Ross Baker said:

It’s crucial that he and his staff put himself in the position early in his presidency where he can express what he wants with a crispness that’s not always been his strength. He has got to build up credibility with the American people that he’s physically and mentally up to the job.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate win PA Images

An article published in the Journal on Active Aging concluded that both President-elect Biden and President Trump are ‘super-agers’ who will probably outlive their American contemporaries while maintaining their health beyond the end of the next presidential term.

It’s unclear exactly how the future president will be marking his big day. According to a 2008 article in The Guardian, President Barack Obama ‘surprised him with cupcakes’ for his 66th birthday, before gifting the then vice-president elect a Chicago White Sox cap, Chicago bears hat and ‘a bucket of Garrett’s popcorn’.