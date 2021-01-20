Joe Biden Tweets From POTUS Account For First Time As President PA

President Joe Biden has tweeted for the POTUS Twitter account for the first time since taking the presidential oath earlier today.

Writing from the account, which now reads ‘President Biden’, he said there is ‘no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises’ the US faces.

Advert 10

‘That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families,’ he tweeted.

This alludes to the number of executive orders Biden is expected to pass in his first 10 days in office. These include lifting restrictions on immigration to the US from some majority-Muslim countries, rejoining the Paris climate accord and making it mandatory to wear masks on federal property and during interstate travel.

Advert 10

In his first presidential speech earlier today, Biden acknowledged the stark political divide in the US and pledged to be a ‘president for all Americans’, including those who do not support him. He called for ‘unity’ to tackle the countries most pressing challenges, including racial injustice, white supremacy and the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I know speaking of unity can sound like a foolish fantasy, the forces that divide us are deep and real, and they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all equal and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism fear have long torn us apart,’ he said.

Kamala Harris PA Images

Promising to defeat white supremacy and domestic terrorism, Biden used vice president Kamala Harris as an example of how society can change; Harris is the first female and first Black and South Asian American vice president.

Advert 10

Vice-president Kamala Harris has also taken up the VP Twitter account, sending her first, short but to-the-point tweet today: ‘Ready to serve.’

In her first victory address following the election last year, Harris said while she may be the first woman in the office, she will not be the last.

‘Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before,’ she said.

Advert 10

Biden’s wife, Jill, has also taken over the FLOTUS Twitter account but is yet to tweet.