Joe Biden 'Will Be Removed One Way or Another', Alex Jones Tells Pro-Trump March PA Images

Internet conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told Donald Trump supporters that President-elect Joe Biden would be ‘removed one way or another’, during a rally at Washington DC yesterday, December 12.

Jones, who runs far-right site Infowars, addressed protesters at the second Million MAGA March against the result of the US election.

Advert 10

He even referenced the bizarre far-right QAnon conspiracy that claims Trump is battling against an underground cult of Democratic Satanic paedophile ring that controls the world.

Check it out here:

‘We will never back down to the Satanic paedophile, globalist New World Order and their walking-dead reanimated corpse Joe Biden, and we will never recognise him,’ he told crowds.

Advert 10

‘We will never back down to Joe Biden and we will never recognise him.’

Jones, who has made a number of completely disproved claims on his conspiracy blog and podcast, went on to say that Trump had ‘zero connection’ to the Russians, but claimed that Biden did.

Joe Biden 'Will Be Removed One Way or Another,' Alex Jones Tells Pro-Trump March PA Images

‘President Trump had zero connection to Russians. No proof. Four years of investigation. With the Bidens, it’s open and shut,’ he said.

Advert 10

‘So I don’t know who’s going to the White House in 38 days but I sure know this – Joe Biden is a globalist and Joe Biden will be removed one way or another.’

Although Jones didn’t go into any detail about how the president-elect may be ‘removed’, his comments could definitely be taken as a suggestion that violence could be taken against Biden if all other efforts to remove him proved unsuccessful.

During the event, a number of violent altercations broke out between far-right neo-fascist Proud Boys and counter-protesters from Antifa.

Advert 10

David Weissman, a committee member from the Lincoln Project in Florida, has suggested that Jones’s comments could be regarded as anti-Semitic on Twitter, adding that he ought to be arrested for inciting violence.

Others tagged the official FBI and Secret Service Twitter accounts claiming that it was a ‘blatant threat’ from Jones on the president-elect.

Advert 10

Videos show crowds of protesters – the vast majority of them not wearing masks – as they chant ‘1776’, which is a reference to Jones saying, ‘World government is here, and the system is publicly stealing this election from the biggest landslide and the biggest political realignment since 1776.’

Trump has not commented on Jones’s claims, however he did surprise supporters by flying over in a Marine One helicopter.