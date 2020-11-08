unilad
Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Shares Photo Of Moment He Won Election

by : Julia Banim on : 08 Nov 2020 12:17
PA/NaomiBiden/Twitter

Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, has shared a touching photograph of the moment the family found out he had won the 2020 US Election.

Shared on Twitter, the photograph shows members of the Biden family in a group hug, their pride in the new President-elect clear for all to see.

Naomi, who is currently studying at Columbia Law School, has consistently tweeted in support of her grandfather over what has been a tense week in American politics, encouraging early voters to ‘Be patient. Stay calm. Have faith’.

As reported by CNN, a campaign source has said that it was in fact Biden’s grandchildren who told him that the race had been called in his favour.

Naomi is the daughter of Robert Hunter Biden, one of Biden’s three children with his first wife, Neilia Hunter.

Neilia was tragically killed in a car accident just days before Christmas 1972, alongside their 13-month-old child, a daughter who also named Naomi. The couple’s two sons were also injured in the accident, but survived.

Sadly, Biden and Neilia’s eldest son Joseph Biden III – nicknamed Beau – died in 2015 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. A prominent lawyer and politician, Beau had served as 44th Attorney General of Delaware and as a Major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Joe BidenJoe BidenPA Images

Biden married his second wife, Dr Jill Biden, in 1977, with the couple having one daughter together, the social worker and fashion designer Ashley Blazer Biden.

Speaking of his love for his family during his first speech as President-elect, Biden stated:

I would not be here without the love and tireless support of Jill, Hunter, Ashley, all of our grandchildren and their spouses, and all our family. They are my heart.

During the speech, Biden could be seen kissing and holding his new grandson, a boy named Beau after his late uncle.

